‘Gonzaga’s favorite indie-rock band’ to release debut album at the Chameleon

From staff reports

“Gonzaga’s favorite indie-rock band” will celebrate the release of their debut album this weekend.

Pancho, a group of Gonzaga students, released the 8-track project, “In Circles,” on March 25. The release came just shy of the one-year anniversary of their first single, “Laser Eyes.”

Pancho has played multiple local venues, such as ZOLA and the Knitting Factory, and will celebrate the album release at the Chameleon.

Pancho will be joined by When She Dreams and the Press.

Tickets for the all-ages show, starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, can be purchased for $10 through the Chameleon’s website or for $15 at the door.