Judge to decide jurisdiction in case of Tufts student grabbed by ICE

By Grace Zokovitch and Lance Reynolds Boston Herald

BOSTON — The case to free a Tufts Ph.D. student and vocally pro-Palestine Turkish national after she was detained last week took a step forward in court Thursday, with both defense lawyers and the Justice Department clashing on jurisdiction of the case.

Rumeysa Ozturk, a 30-year-old Tufts University Ph.D. student and Fulbright Scholar from Turkey on a student visa, was taken by ICE agents in plainclothes outside her off-campus apartment in Somerville on Tuesday, March 25, as the Trump administration moves to deport foreign students active in pro-Palestine movements.

Ozturk was then taken to Methuen, before being transported out of state to New Hampshire and Vermont and eventually flown to a Louisiana ICE detention facility, where she is currently detained.

Adriana Lafaille, an ACLU lawyer on the defense team, walked U.S. District Judge Denise Casper through the sequence that unfolded after ICE agents detained Ozturk, saying her client had no way to “contact counsel” and that Ozturk’s location, in Louisiana, remained unknown until 22 hours later.

Since her detention, Ozturk’s lawyers have moved to have Massachusetts federal court assume jurisdiction of the proceedings, order her immediate release during the case, and eventually reinstate her student visa. Tufts also calls for Ozturk to be “released without delay” and has filed a declaration supporting the scholar’s legal team.

Prosecutors are fighting for the case to be taken to Louisiana, where she remains.

“If the court determines that Massachusetts is not an appropriate forum for this case, then transfer to Vermont would be the appropriate remedy, not dismissal or transfer to Louisiana,” Lafaille said.

Allowing the government to “choose its forums” by moving a defendant, “sets very strange and dangerous precedent,” Lafaille continued.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Sauter, arguing for the Justice Department, said the feds did not intend to manipulate jurisdiction or trick the defense.

“The petitioner’s council did not know where she was; that’s not the same thing as ICE not being forthcoming about her location,” Sauter said. “ICE was still in the process of transporting her.”

Sauter contended that the case should be tried in the “district of confinement” where “the immediate custodian is known.”

Casper did not make a determination on the jurisdiction. The judge previously ordered Ozturk “shall not be removed from the United States until further Order of this Court” last week.

“I’m very focused on this jurisdictional issue, which is very much a live issue here,” Casper said Thursday. “So I’m inclined to wrestle with that a little bit more and get a decision out in that regard. And then if there are further proceedings, we would go from there.”

The Department of Homeland Security has stated Ozturk was arrested due to “support of Hamas,” without providing further information. Government officials reportedly told Tufts University her presence in the country would result in “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States,” the university wrote in a statement of support for Ozturk on Wednesday.

Ozturk was one of several authors of an op-ed in the Tufts Daily, titled “Try again, President Kumar: Renewing Calls for Tufts to Adopt March 4 TCU Senate resolutions” in March 2024. The piece expressed criticism of the administration’s position on the “Palestinian genocide” and called for divestment from companies with ties to Israel.

Ozturk wrote a statement to attorney Mahsa Khanbabai ahead of Thursday’s hearing, highlighting how her “life is committed to choosing peaceful and inclusive ways to meet the needs of children.”

“Writing is one of the most peaceful ways of addressing systemic inequality,” Ozturk wrote in the statement, which Khanbabai shared to reporters outside the Seaport courthouse. “Efforts to target me because of my op-ed in the Tufts Daily calling for the equal dignity and humanity of all people will not deter me from my commitment to advocate for the rights of youth and children.”

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the courthouse, calling for Ozturk’s release.

Reyyan Bilge, one of the scholar’s former professors who has become a close friend and research colleague, told reporters: “Pray with us so she’s back. This is unbelievable, so unjust. None of the claims are substantiated. It’s against the Constitution, it’s against everything we believe in.”

The defense’s motion also calls for the government to cease the “unlawful Policy of targeting noncitizens for arrest, detention and removal based on First Amendment-protected speech advocating for Palestinian rights.”

Ozturk’s Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus names Donald Trump, New England Field Office ICE Director Patricia Hyde, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, HSI New England Special Agent in Charge Michael Krol, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons as respondents.

Rubio confirmed last week that the feds took away Ozturk’s student visa, claiming she had created a “ruckus” on campus.

“Rumeysa Ozturk is a scholar and a cherished friend of her community,” attorney Jessie J. Rossman told reporters after Thursday’s hearing. “She has not been charged with any crimes or accused of any wrongdoing. The government has not asserted that she is a danger or a flight risk.”

