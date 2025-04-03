Kai Stewart’s path from Montana to Spokane – and now Dubai – in his quest for Bare Knuckle boxing supremacy

By Charlotte McKinley The Spokesman-Review

From the mountains to the desert, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship featherweight champion Kai Stewart has relentlessly chased after growth in the bare knuckle boxing world.

Originally from Great Falls, Stewart (7-0) – who lives and trains in Spokane – will defend his title against South Africa’s Tommy Strydom (4-0) on the main card of a two-night BKFC event at the Dubai Tennis Center.

“At first, it didn’t set in,” Stewart said about receiving the call to fight in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. “In reality, it’s business as usual.”

Stewart’s “business as usual” offers unique challenges in the torrid environment of the Arabian Desert.

“It’s not to the point where it’s unbearable, but I think we’re anticipating temperatures around 90 degrees,” Stewart’s strength and conditioning coach Dr. Dylan Lemrey said.

Through heat acclimation and proper dieting in his training, Stewart feels ready for the main event fight. He said

the way the fight is scheduled provides adequate time for rest between the rounds.

“It’s two minutes on, one minute off, (for) five rounds,” Lemrey said. “Our plan really is just to walk out to the fight and only be out there for a couple minutes before we compete, and then put on a good performance.”

The journey to Dubai had humble beginnings in the wilds of Montana.

As a boy, his mother drove him 45 minutes both ways to wrestling practice, five nights a week. His dedication and drive led to becoming a three-time Class AA Montana state finalist.

He had a falling out with the sport during his collegiate wrestling career at University of Providence .

“They made college the worst time in my life,” Stewart said of his former teammates.

It was time for Stewart to go in a different direction.

He started delving into the world of MMA and boxing, which soon led to an opportunity with BKFC .

“I dropped out of college literally the second I got the call,” Stewart said.

Stewart’s decision paid off as he went on to win his debut fight in 2021, and from there, racked up an impressive win streak.

Always looking to improve, Stewart sought further growth opportunities.

After a failed fight camp with Jackson Wink Academy in New Mexico, Stewart’s coach, Sears Tiernan, introduced Stewart to an old wrestling teammate turned strength and conditioning coach – a decision that changed Stewart’s life.

Lemery – the owner of DL Training Systems – was impressed from the moment he met Stewart.

“The first thing he said to me is, ‘I’m a world champ, and I’m not very good, and I need your help,’ ” Lemery said. “That meant a lot to me.”

Stewart moved his whole life to Spokane to train with DL Training Systems shortly after meeting Lemrey.

“His punching power was really not the greatest when I met him,” Lemrey said. “He was a very endurance-based fighter. He could go forever, but there was no threat or abilities (for a) knockout.”

Focusing on the punching power while maintaining Stewart’s endurance became the gameplan.

“Moving to Spokane was the biggest improvement of my life,” Stewart said. “My strength and conditioning is on a new level … and we have been improving my boxing skills, which is the main goal.”

The strategy paid off as the featherweight’s punches started to carry some weight.

“This could be the first fight that we see him put the lights out on someone,” Lemrey said.

“The goal is to win. And when you knock someone out, the fight’s over. There’s no risk of you getting hit or taking any more damage.”

From fighting for a world title shot in Montana to defending his title for a fourth time in Dubai, Stewart has constantly looked to improve.

“What you’ve seen is a progression of his ability to truly box,” Lemrey said. “He’s always been a nitty-gritty, tough individual … and his ability to be a complete boxer really is starting to shine through.”

On Saturday, Stewart will again put on a show – this time, on the opposite side of the world.

“We ain’t in Montana anymore,” Stewart said.

BKFC 72 Dubai: Stewart vs Strydom will take place in Dubai at the Dubai Tennis Courts. The main card can be streamed Saturday at 9 a.m. on watch.bkfc.com.