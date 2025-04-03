Mackenzie Weinert scores her first goal of the season, Zephyr defeats Brooklyn 1-0

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Zephyr earned their fourth win in their past six games as they defeated visiting Brooklyn FC 1-0 at ONE Spokane Stadium on Thursday.

Midfielder Mackenzie Weinert, who leads the team in shots attempted and ranks third in the league this season with 32 entering the game, converted an easy opportunity to score her first goal of the season.

In the 51st minute, Emina Ekic fired a shot on the left side of the penalty box. Brooklyn goalkeeper Neeku Purcell dove and deflected the ball, but Weinert – in the right place at the right time – rebounded the shot on the right side. With Purcell on the ground, she tapped it into the back of the net.

Spokane (6-7-7) began the match in relatively dominant fashion. Despite not scoring, the Zephyr secured the possession advantage, ending the half with 58.7% possession while also attempting eight shots – including two that hit the crossbar.

At the 22-minute mark, Weinert received a pass from Allison Cook. Weinert dribbled the ball to the right side of a Brooklyn defender and fired a shot that ricocheted off the woodwork.

In the 35th minute, Ekic nearly converted a short-range shot that was also denied by the top of the goal.

The Zephyr played a complete game, with their defense clearing the ball 27 times. Defender Haley Thomas, who earned team of the month honors for March alongside midfielder Taylor Aylmer, was responsible for six clearances. Spokane also held Brooklyn (9-7-6) to nine shot attempts, and 42% possession.

The Zephyr’s offense generated 15 total shots, with just under half coming from inside the box.

Spokane hosts second-place Dallas (9-5-6) on April 12 at ONE Spokane Stadium at 6 p.m. The match will be broadcast on Peacock.