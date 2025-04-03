Nearly 3 months after LA fires, 30th victim discovered in Altadena ruins

By Jenny Jarvie Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Nearly three months after flames engulfed Altadena, the death toll from the Eaton fire climbed to 18 on Wednesday after investigators with the L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office discovered human remains.

A six-person special operations response team responded Wednesday to the 900 block of Boston Street to investigate potential human remains, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement. After conducting an investigation, the team confirmed that the remains were human.

The new fatality brings the total deaths during January’s firestorm up to 30. At least 18 people died in the Eaton fire in Altadena and at least 12 people in the Palisades fire in Pacific Palisades.

The recently discovered victim, found on a block of Boston Street that intersects with Altadena’s main commercial thoroughfare, Lake Avenue, appears to be the first death from the Eaton fire east of Lake Avenue.

Until now, all of the deaths from the Eaton fire occurred west of Lake Avenue, where residents did not receive an evacuation order until around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 8.

The last human remains of the Eaton fire were discovered more than two and a half months ago. On Jan. 15. the medical examiner’s office confirmed that Barbara Lewis, 84, died at her Altadena home from inhalation of products of combustion and thermal injuries.

A few days later, authorities discovered the last human remains of the Palisades fire: Elizabeth Morgan, a 79-year-old psychologist and hairstylist, died in her home in the Tahitian Terrace neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, the medical examiner’s office confirmed on Jan. 20. The cause of death is still under investigation.

The last person confirmed dead in the January firestorm died in hospital on Jan. 25. Hak Wong, 69, died of blunt trauma and thermal burns in the Palisades fire, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Investigators with the medical examiner’s office are now working to identify the remains found Wednesday in Altadena.

The charred and burnt condition of remains after intense fire makes the identification process a challenge. The medical examiner’s office works to identify bodies through a variety of scientific methods, such as comparison of dental records and DNA, review of medical records and use of radiographs to search for medical prosthetics/devices. The office also works with law enforcement agencies to gather information on suspected missing persons.

“Due to the complexity of these methods and the process, it can take considerable time to confirm a decedent’s identity in these types of cases,” the medical examiner’s office said in a statement.