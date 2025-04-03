People’s Pharmacy: Can you prevent jock itch and dandruff at the same time?

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. I’ve been trying to prevent athlete’s foot and jock itch off and on since I worked at a swimming pool in 1969. My current routine:

1. Keep it dry. Remove clothing promptly after exercise and dry any moist areas.

2. My dermatologist recommended clotrimazole when I had the fungus. She recommended miconazole as a preventative.

3. I’m also experimenting with Nizoral shampoo and Selsun Blue. Both are supposed to be good for dandruff, but the jury is out for me on preventing other fungal infections.

4. Bottom line: eternal vigilance!

A. Dandruff and jock itch are caused by different species of fungi. However, both may respond to similar antifungal medications.

The culprit for most dandruff infections is Malassezia. Ketoconazole, the antifungal ingredient in Nizoral shampoo, works well to discourage the growth of this organism. Dermatologists tell us that alternating treatment with a different agent such as selenium sulfide (found in some Selsun Blue shampoos) can improve dandruff control.

Jock itch (tinea cruris) and athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) are usually caused by a type of fungus called Trichophyton. They usually respond well to antifungal treatments such as clotrimazole (Lotrimin AF), miconazole (Micatin) or terbinafine (Lamisil AT). Ketoconazole and selenium sulfide may also be helpful against these pathogens, so using dandruff shampoo in the shower might add value to your regimen.

Q. I just took my father to see his doctor and was dismayed to see how they measured his blood pressure. Dad hoisted himself onto the exam table and the technician slapped the arm cuff on over his shirt and took it with his arm dangling down and his feet not flat on the floor.

Is it any surprise that his blood pressure reading was instantly flagged as high? It is so annoying to see this lack of common sense and good practice.

Since his blood pressure was high, they suggested that more medicine might be needed. Yet at home, his readings are very normal, if not a bit on the low side. I highly recommend arming yourself with a good blood pressure monitor at home and checking it yourself every day.

A. The blood pressure monitoring technique you describe is woefully improper, but not uncommon. As you implied, such measurements should be taken with the person sitting in a chair, feet on the floor and arm supported at heart height. No one should speak during the process.

Many other common errors can affect blood pressure measurement. One crucial mistake is using the wrong-size cuff. One that is too small will give a falsely elevated blood pressure reading (Hypertension, October 2024). That can happen in the clinic or even with home devices and is surprisingly common.

To learn more about proper blood pressure measurement, medications and natural ways to control high blood pressure, you may wish to consult our “eGuide to Blood Pressure Solutions.” This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. I took finasteride for an enlarged prostate, and it has shrunk my genitals. In addition, I have lost sensation at climax. If I had known it would cost me my sex life, I would never have taken it.

A. Researchers recognize post-finasteride syndrome, consisting of sexual dysfunction, neuropsychiatric symptoms and physical changes after some men stop taking this drug (International Journal of Impotence Research, Feb. 14). They urge greater awareness of this problem. As you point out, being warned beforehand would be preferable.

