Prep roundup: Cadence Hyndman homers twice for Ferris softball; Jackson Mott homers with 3 RBIs for Gonzaga Prep baseball

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 7, Mt. Spokane 1: Kael Nelson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the Falcons (4-3, 4-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (5-2, 3-2).

Shadle Park 10, Mead 0 (5): Tyler Yarger had two hits and an RBI and the Highlanders (4-3, 2-3) beat the visiting Panthers (0-7, 0-6).

Central Valley 12, Ferris 2: Eddie Dahle hit a solo home run and the Bears (5-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Saxons (0-7, 0-5).

Tyson Blake and Jordan McKinney tripled for CV.

Gonzaga Prep 8, Cheney 4: Jackson Mott homered and doubled and had three RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (6-2, 4-1) beat the Blackhawks (4-3, 2-3).

University 9, Lewis and Clark 6: Logan Spradling had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs as the Titans (5-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Tigers (3-4, 2-3).

GSL 2A

Pullman 13-9, Rogers 2-6: Will Focht went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and the Greyhounds (7-1, 7-1) swept the visiting Pirates (2-9, 2-7). Pullman stole 18 bases in the two games. Brady Coulter drove in four in the opener, which went five innings.

Softball

GSL 4A/3A

Mead 11, University 9: Jaycee Coffield went 4 for 4 with a triple, double and three stolen bases and the visiting Panthers (8-1, 6-1) beat the Titans (7-4, 6-3). Hayden Wheeler drove in three for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 18, Central Valley 1 (5): Addison Jay went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (9-0, 8-0) defeated the Bears (3-6, 3-4). Mt. Spokane scored 15 runs in the third inning.

Ferris 21, Shadle Park 9 (6): Cadence Hyndman went 5 for 6 with two home runs and four RBIs and the visiting Saxons (4-5, 3-4) beat the Highlanders (4-4, 3-4). Madi Keon and Annabelle Moreno each hit a home run for Shadle Park.

Lewis and Clark 17, Gonzaga Prep 3 (5): Rhiannon Kilgore drove in three, Kara Goetz doubled twice and the visiting Tigers (2-7, 2-7) beat the Bullpups (0-11, 0-9). Reese Jones-Ross homered for G-Prep.

Cheney 9, Ridgeline 0: Maddy Hurley pitched a shutout with 14 strikeouts and the visiting Blackhawks (3-7, 3-6) beat the Falcons (6-3, 6-2). Millie Bieto went 3 for 4 with double and two stolen bases for Cheney.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 16-13, Clarkston 6-3 (DH): Shortstop Lucy Lathrop went 3 for 4 with a home run, double and five RBIs and the visiting Stags (9-0, 9-0) beat the Bantams (6-4, 5-3) in five innings of game two of doubleheader. Catcher Kapri Bailey went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs in the opener. Catcher Joey Miller hit a home run in each game for Clarkston.

Boys soccer

GSL 2A

East Valley 1, West Valley 0: Weston Fracz scored a goal and the visiting Knights (6-3, 5-1) beat the Eagles (7-2, 4-2).

Pullman 10, Deer Park 2: Clarens Dollin had a hat trick and two assists as the Greyhounds (10-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Stags (4-3, 3-3). Parker Russell scored two goals for Deer Park.

Boys tennis

Clarkston 7, East Valley 0: At Clarkston, Clarkston’s Cody Whittle swept Joe Maughan 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Clarkston’s Haven Martin/Hudson Frost defeated Mason Comstock/Darren Shelley of 6-1, 6-0.

Girls tennis

Clarkston 4, East Valley 3: At EV, Clarkston’s Gabie Mills defeated Fasai Xiong 1-6, 6-2, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Clarkston’s Ella Leavitt/Preslee Dempsey defeated Ava Adolfson/Whitney Hamlin 6-0, 6-2.

University 6, Gonzaga Prep 1: At U-Hi, University’s Kailee Alteneder swept Devyn Pirwitz 6-0, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, U-Hi’s Kiara Henderson/Annie Gubler defeated Emma Sandburg/Molly Davidson 6-4, 6-3.

North Central 4, Deer Park 3: At NC, Deer Park’s Addie Russell defeated Ava Dalton 6-3, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Deer Park won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).