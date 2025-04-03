Proposal to close Yakima Valley School moves forward

Joel Donofrio Yakima Herald-Republic

Apr. 3—With policy reasons emphasized over budgetary ones, the state House Early Learning and Human Services Committee has recommended approval of a bill that would close the Yakima Valley School.

The bill would close both the Selah facility and Rainier School in Buckley by June 30, 2027. The state-run residential care facilities serve individuals with developmental disabilities.

HB 1472, which advanced to the full state House by a 6-5 committee vote on Tuesday, is part of a transition from residential housing care facilities to state operated living alternatives, or SOLAs.

The residential facilities “were always meant to be temporary facilities for those with disabilities,” said state Rep. Jamila Taylor, D-Federal Way. “We have been transitioning folks out of (the facilities) for 25 years, and we have had lowering censuses.”

She stressed during Tuesday’s discussion that her committee should only be considering the policy aspects of the Yakima Valley and Rainier schools’ proposed closures, and “not get into dollars and cents” considerations.

Others on the House committee, while not opposed to the idea of the smaller, community-based SOLAs, were uncomfortable closing the Selah and Buckley facilities without a concrete plan for the transition.

“Doing this without a comprehensive plan is a recipe for disaster,” said Rep. Joshua Penner, R-Orting. “This bill is not doing better for our disabled community, not yet.”

Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, agreed that the two residential housing care facilities should not close without a transition plan.

“Until you’ve had a family member who’s been in these type of facilities, you don’t get a grasp of why they are there and what they mean to families,” Dent said.

Background

Yakima Valley School opened in 1958 and is run by the state’s Department of Social and Health Services. It has a staff of roughly 260 and can house up to 37 long-term residents, while also providing respite care and crisis stabilization beds.

It has a $29.3 million budget for 2025, according to the DSHS.

If the Yakima Valley School and Rainier School close, two state-run residential care facilities would remain: Fircrest School in Shoreline and Lakeland Village in Medical Lake. Fircrest School is planning to have additional capacity in 2027, and could take residents from Selah and Buckley, according to a state proposal.

There have been numerous attempts to close the Selah facility over the years. Yakima Valley legislators have all voiced support for keeping it open.

Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, recently told the Yakima Herald-Republic that the care Yakima Valley School provides cannot be replicated in other settings.

Corry said both the residential facilities and SOLAs, one of which currently operates with a capacity of 30 people in the Yakima area, should be available to people with developmental disabilities and their families.

During a March 20 committee hearing on the issue, advocates for those with disabilities and others in the law enforcement and medical communities gave differing opinions about the need and value of residential housing care facilities.

Speakers affiliated with disability rights groups encouraged lawmakers to close the facilities and support care alternatives, including Disability Rights Washington, People First of Washington and The Arc of Washington.

Where things stand

Tuesday’s 6-5 vote advanced the bill to close the two facilities from the Early Learning and Human Services Committee to the full House for consideration with a “do pass” recommendation.

Six of the committee’s seven Democrats voted in favor of advancing the bill, with all four of the committee’s Republicans and one Democrat, Adam Bernbaum of Port Angeles, voting against.

The bill has been referred to the House Appropriations Committee, which will determine further action on the measure.

