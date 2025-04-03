Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ezaih F. Carrillo Aguilar and Emma N. Zarate Vasquez, both of Cheney.

Rigo Lozano and Maria J. Cervantes Rodriguez, both of Spokane.

Shawn M. Waters and Kathryn M. Piraino, both of Spokane Valley.

Taylor N. Teilborg, of Spokane, and Holly N. Ward, of Spokane Valley.

Edgar A. Reyes Cabrera and Hannah R. Love, both of Usk, Wash.

Calvin E. Ruseler, of Post Falls, and Molly A. Drinkward, of Coeur d’ Alene.

Gregory J. Burke and Carol L. Taylor, both of Mead.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Authority v. Andre Garrett, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Ashley Anderson, restitution of premises.

Broadway 190 LLC v. James Grogan, et al., restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Brittney Schenk, et al., restitution of premises.

LC Gogo West LLC v. Dania Salgado, et al., restitution of premises.

Enjoy The River LLC v. Michael Vaughn, restitution of premises.

Kathryn A. Sieck, et al. v. Timothy T. O’Neal, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

University Village Apartments LLC v. Aiden Charbonneau, et al, restitution of premises.

Hunter Boies v. Deanna Malcom, money claimed owed.

Wyatt Boies v. Deanna Malcom, money claimed owed.

Christina Collins v. Camp Automotive Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bottorff, Conor W. and Lauren H.

Scoles, Caoline and Brad

Acharya, Upendra D. and Hem K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Kemen L. Rhone, 40; $15 restitution, 133 days in jail with credit given for 133 days served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Dwight E. Thomas, 56; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Damen J. Banning, 46; $2,983.74 restitution, 25 months in prison, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle.

Ryan Brownlee, also known as Ryan R. Brownlee, 35; 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, after being found guilty of harassment and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Bryson M. Stoddard, 21; $15 restitution, 29 months in prison, after pleading guilty to harassment, two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and order violation.

Alexander I. Nayes, 31; 16 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

Benjamin D. Miller, 42; 66 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Tony M. Noble, 47; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to domestic residential burglary.

Berson Jitiam, 26; 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Dorian M. James, 36; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Andrew B. Guimond, 34; 120 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Malcom Davis, also known as Malcom J. Davis, 30; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.

Sherrie L. Clark, also known as Sherrie L. Leonard, 61; 26 days in jail with credit for 26 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Tiffany A. Keener, 33; 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, residential burglary and first-degree extortion.

Douglas S. McGilvray, 60; $15 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Ryan J. Boren, 44; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

Steven D. Worrell, 27; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Robert W. Hughes, 63; $700 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Alta D. Wagar, 34; two days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Adrian Holt, 46; $4,000 restitution, 10 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Lisa A. Marx, Spokane; debts of $63,229.

Ciara L. May, Spokane; debts of $546,459.

Jonathan W. Knoke, Greenacres; debts of $125,776.

Patrica A. La Rue, Spokane; debts of $183,212.

Robert L. and Athena C. Mays, Spokane Valley; debts of $291,616.

Robert K. Scott and Bridgette C. Cooper-Scott, Cheney; debts of $307,384.

Melissa A. Morse, Spokane Valley; debts of $63,088.

Gerald J. Bednarczyk, Newport, Wash.; debts of $121,467.

Felicia R. Lopez, Spokane; debts of $23,203.

Gregory A. Anderson, Spokane; debts of $127,979.

Spenser C. Bednarik, Spokane; debts of $164,801.

Susan M. Roberts, Moses Lake; debts of $46,776.

Cesar A. Esquivel Diaz, Moses Lake; debts of $16,072.

Marc A. Rogers and Jodi K. Rogers, Spokane; debts of $267,974.

Matthew J. Deleon, Moses Lake; debts of $341,489.

Jason R. and Alyssa C. Merriman, Spokane; debts of $609,080.

Jennifer J. Carr, Otis Orchards; debts of $304,536.

Bethy L. Hill, Spokane; debts of $25,724.

Wage-earner petitions

Vicki L. Dias, Cheney; debts of $358,577.

Denese M. Folmer, Spokane Valley; debts of $173,650.

Robin L. Benton, Liberty Lake; debts of $370,367.

Jeffrey A. Forrest and Donita A. DeMoss, Veradale; debts of $527,539.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kevin L. Brown, 61; $650 fine, first-degree negligent driving.

Michael R. Carson, 46; 54 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Lacy S. Green, 39; 18 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing, vehicular interference and unlawful camping on public property.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Steven L. Pietro, 42; 11 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Leslie L. Pittman, 57; seven days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Kenneth M. J. Ray, 37; 90 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and third-degree theft.

Anthony L. Schaff, 41; 123 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Randi M. Shepard, 36; 22 days in jail, hit and run.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Lionel L. Johnson, 47; 90 days in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated, first-degree driving with a suspended license amended to second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Noah R. Auten, 23; 45 days in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated, aiming or discharging firearm and harassment.

Clifford R. Hill, 56; 84 days in jail with credit given for four days served, first-degree negligent driving, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and making a false statement to a public servant.

Angela M. Holman, 40; 12 days in jail with credit given for two days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Macie L. Despino, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Keman L. Rhone, 30; 107 days in jail with credit given for 107 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Jaden M. Stough, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Arthur V. Tochinskiy, 40; two days in jail, 24 months of probation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jesse C. Vales, 34; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jeremiah J. Tafuri, 59; 12 months of probation, 40 hours of community service, third-degree theft.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Gavin M. Mowreader, 28; $1,245.50 fine, 28; two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.