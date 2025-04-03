Yakima area health officials working together to address tuberculosis cases

Tammy Ayer Yakima Herald-Republic

Apr. 3—Indian Health Services, Yakama Tribal Health and the Yakima Health District are collaborating to address the increase in tuberculosis cases in the Lower Yakima Valley, including areas within the Yakama Reservation.

The work includes identifying potential exposures, notifying and testing anyone who may have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with active TB, according to a news release from Katherine Saluskin, the Yakama Nation tribal health officer deputy director.

Those identified will be contacted by Indian Health Services or the county health district for testing and further evaluation.

As of Wednesday, Yakima County has 17 cases of tuberculosis, Stephanie Ruiz, the health district spokesperson, said in an email. The county health district reported earlier that 16 people are sick with tuberculosis in the Lower Yakima Valley. The first case in the county was confirmed in September, but not all active cases are linked to the same outbreak.

Public health officials are working to ensure individuals receive timely and appropriate treatment to protect themselves and others, the release said.

The county health district has been in touch with local health care providers to ensure they are aware of the situation and consider TB as part of their differential diagnosis when evaluating patients, Ruiz said.

“Additionally, YHD is actively testing individuals who have been identified as close contacts to confirmed TB cases to prevent further spread,” she added.

Tuberculosis, or TB, is a respiratory disease caused by a bacteria and spread through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks, according to the CDC. Without treatment, it can be fatal. Some people can have the disease without symptoms, called inactive TB.

Symptoms of active TB include:

—Persistent cough lasting more than three weeks;

—Coughing up blood or phlegm;

—Chest pain;

—Unexplained weight loss;

—Night sweats;

—Fever and chills; and

—Fatigue and weakness.

The risk of exposure is low unless you have prolonged exposure to an infected person, local health officials said.

Anyone with concerns should contact their primary care provider. Treatment can take months, but most people can receive their treatment at home, county health officials have said.

Is vaccine for tuberculosis available?

Bacille Calmette-Guérin is a vaccine for tuberculosis, but the vaccine is not generally used in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many people born outside the U.S. have been vaccinated with BCG, which is given to infants and small children in countries where the disease is common.

The vaccine protects children from getting severe forms of active TB disease, such as TB meningitis. Its protection weakens over time, the CDC said.

Those who have received the TB vaccine should tell their health providers, especially if they’re getting tested for TB infection. The vaccine can cause a false positive TB skin test reaction.

Source: Centers for Disease Control

