10 under $10 for the weekend of April 4-6

1 First Friday: Downtown retailers and restaurants feature artists, musicians, exclusive activities, product launches and specialty food and beverage on the first Friday of each month. For a list of locations visit downtownspokane.org/first-friday. 5-8 p.m. Friday. Admission: Free.

2 Deep Down Low: Featuring house music all night from locals SAV, iM.iNTUiT, Conobo and Beizz. 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. District Bar, 916 W. First Ave. Admission: Free.

3 Crafting and Art Supply Swap: Bring your gently used arts and crafts supplies to the library and exchange them for something that other community members have brought. Supplies must be gently used and viable for crafting. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Admission: Free.

4 Easter Photos: Take a photo with the Easter Bunny. Through April 19. River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave. (509) 363-0304. Admission: Free.

5 Community Food Drive: Bring your nonperishable food donation for local food banks to your local library during the month of April. Spokane County Libraries. Admission: Free.

6 Minot, Ideomotor, Earthworks: Live music, all ages. 9 p.m. Mikey’s Gyros, 527 S. Main, Moscow. Admission: $10.

7 Three Minute Mic’s 12th Anniversary: The monthly open mic celebrates 12 years. Readers may share up to three minutes of poetry. 7-8:30 p.m. Friday. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

8 Comic Drawing Meetup: Draw comics with fellow artists while drinking tea and eating treats. 3-5 p.m. Saturday. Lunarium, 1925 N. Monroe St. Suite A. Admission: Free.

9 Trivioke with Webrix: Trivia night followed by karaoke. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday. Lakers Inn Bar, 407 N. Second St. Admission: Free.

10 Latin Dance Party: Free salsa and bachata lesson. Ages 21+. 8 p.m. Puebla Mexican Restaurant & Cantina. 6915 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.