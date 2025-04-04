Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record with 894 career goals

By Sean Gentille The Athletic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It took Alex Ovechkin 1,486 games, almost 7,000 shots on net and nearly 20 seasons of work to catch Wayne Gretzky and his NHL career goals record.

Now, there’s only thing left for the Washington Capitals superstar to do: pass him.

Ovechkin scored two goals on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, giving him 894 for his career, tying Gretzky and leaving him six more regular-season games to score once more and own the record.

“There’s no question of ‘if,’ ” longtime teammate Lars Eller said before the game. “It’s a question of ‘when.’ ”

A few hours later, Ovechkin got a little closer to the answer, scoring his 40th goal of the season 3:52 into the first period, on a one-timer from the right circle to beat Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight.

Then, with the Capitals on the power play 6:14 into the third period, Ovechkin scored to tie the record.

The sequence was another finishing kick from the 39-year-old who has scored in four consecutive games, turning a big ask into a coin flip, and now, nearly, a fait accompli.

The goals were also the first scored in front of Capitals fans since Sunday. In the days since, things have changed. Gretzky was in attendance at Capital One Arena, as were NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and plenty of family members and several former teammates, including Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and Brooks Orpik. As rowdy as things were when Ovechkin scored No. 891 in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Friday night was something else entirely.

History is close. The Capitals play the New York Islanders on Sunday at UBS Arena. After that, it’s back to Washington for the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, followed by a home-and-home next weekend against the Columbus Blue Jackets (including Washington’s home finale), another road game against the Islanders on April 15 and Game 82 in Pittsburgh on April 17.

For now, the road show continues. Ovechkin is clearly embracing it – and his youngest teammate is, too.

“Not a lot of guys get to say that they’re in these shoes right now,” Ryan Leonard said of the spectacle on Friday morning. “(I’m) not trying to take a moment for granted and just have fun with all of it.”

It was a nice bit of perspective from a three-game NHL veteran. Leonard was playing for Boston College last week before joining the Capitals. He’s not alone in his sentiments. The Caps, if nothing else, seem like they’re enjoying the ride.

“I think it adds a little extra flavor to the season. I think it’s fun to be part of and fun to see,” Eller said. “It’s just a question of time.”