Former Mt. Spokane standout, freshman WR Boden Gardner shines at first EWU scrimmage

From staff reports

Eastern Washington quarterback Jared Taylor leaned on youthful receivers during the team’s first scrimmage on Friday at Roos Field in Cheney.

Redshirt freshman Boden Gardner, a Mt. Spokane grad, had a team-high 114 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown from Taylor. All three of Gardner’s receptions went for scores. Sophomore wideout Jaxon Branch added six receptions for 111 yards and three TDs.

Sophomore QB Nate Bell was responsible for two touchdowns.

Eastern’s offense scored seven touchdowns in the two-hour session.