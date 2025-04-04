Gonzaga coach Mark Few awaits Basketball Hall of Fame announcement

From staff reports

Gonzaga coach Mark Few is one of 17 finalists awaiting the call to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Few, on the ballot for the first time, will learn his fate Saturday morning during a ceremony at the men’s NCAA Tournament Final Four in San Antonio.

Few is a two-time Naismith Coach of the Year winner (2017, 2021) and led the Bulldogs to two National Championship games, losing both. He is the winningest active coach by percentage in college basketball (742-152, 83%) and has led GU to 26 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Few is nominated alongside coaches Billy Donovan, a two-time NCAA champion with Florida who since transitioned to the NBA, and Jerry Welsh, a standout Division III coach.

Among other notable finalists are Sue Bird and Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony, a standout at Syracuse, who enjoyed a long NBA career, has already been notified of his induction, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Bird, a Seattle Storm great, retired in 2022 as a 13-time WNBA All-Star and eight-time All-WNBA selection who holds the league’s all-time assists record (3,234). She won league titles in 2004, 2010, 2018 and 2020 — becoming the only player to do so in three different decades.

Seattle Times writer Percy Allen contributed to this report.