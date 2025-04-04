Letters for April 4

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

GOP shows bad timing

I am dismayed and disappointed with the local Republican party and its recent call-to-action for a counterprotest against the national Indivisible protest “Hands Off.” The local event for Spokane takes place at BA Clark Park on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Spokane GOP has put together its event, which takes place in the same place within the same timeframe starting an hour earlier.

While I fully acknowledge their right to do this, at a time in our country when we are as divided as ever, this smacks of irresponsible, inciteful behavior on the part of the Republicans.

Few people want to see any level of confrontation in the streets of our beautiful city. The timing along with the words “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT” on the advertisement for this event are a huge recipe for disaster. While it may be far from their intent, one can never be sure how people will interpret your words and act.

This event now has the potential to end in bloodshed, destruction of property and further deterioration of community bonds.

Maybe I should not expect more from local leadership, but I ask everyone involved to please be on your best behavior. We all may never end up being friends, but we are brethren. We all love our country. So in light of this ill-advised plan by the GOP, fully exercise your rights, but also recognize the safety and security of individual people and their property.

God bless America.

Ann Marie Danimus

Spokane

Thank you, S-R reporters

Thank you for the insightful reporting of Orion Donavan Smith and Thomas Clouse for two significant stories published in the March 22 Spokesman-Review.

It is frightening to us that important history of the United States is being erased under the guise of eliminating DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion). Thank you, Thomas Clouse, for the informative story of the heroic code talkers during World War II.

The story “Faces of the Fired” by Orion Donovan Smith gave voice to many of the people wrongly fired by DOGE. These veterans received the message that their employment was not found to be necessary or that their performance was found to be poor which was a lie. Not only had these people served in the armed forces some sustaining disabilities, but they performed their jobs in government agencies earning sterling reviews. Furthermore, the article states that DOGE claims to have saved $115 billion, but the actual “saving” is but a fraction of that. In fact, veterans recently fired now are being put on paid leave while their case is reviewed – not very “efficient.” They know how much they are needed and simply want to get back to work.

Because of all of the lies coming from this administration, good reporting like this is necessary. Thank you.

Bill and Jeanine McKinney

Spokane

Baumgartner has wrong priorites

The April 1 Spokesman-Review details a letter signed by Congressman Michael Baumgartner to the Washington state attorney general’s office. It is essentially challenging the Keep Washington Working Act, which was passed by the people of the state of Washington. He is quoted as supporting withholding federal funds from states like ours. That is, states that choose a different path from the current Republican Party.

It appears that the states’ rights party only applies to states that agree with them. Does Baumgartner see the irony of that position? He has repeatedly said he represents all of us, but he is willing to deny funding to his constituents if they disagree with him. Will he continue to support the denial of federal funding to our state if it is not in accordance with his philosophy?

That sure doesn’t feel like his priority is our state. He is making his allegiance clear.

Maureen Schneider

Spokane