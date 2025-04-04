Mariners suffer tough loss to Giants after a wild, back-and-forth game

Adam Jude Seattle Times

SAN FRANCISCO — On a day the Mariners knew they needed something wild to happen, they ended up needing a little bit of everything from just about everyone on the roster.

It was a wildly entertaining afternoon of baseball.

It just wasn’t quite enough.

Willy Adames sent a soft single to shallow right field to drive in two runs in the bottom of the 11th inning, giving the San Francisco Giants a 10-9 walkoff victory over the Mariners at Oracle Park on Friday afternoon.

This was a wild one.

The Mariners had taken a 9-8 lead in the top of the 11th when

Cal Raleigh slid home to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch from Spencer Givens.

The Mariners were one out away from an unlikely victory in the 11th when Carlos Vargas, the last available reliever out of the Mariners’ bullpen, struck out LaMonte Wade Jr. looking at a slider for strike three for the second out of the bottom of the 11th.

But Adames sent the first pitch he saw from Vargas to right field, and Mariners right fielder Victor Robles had trouble getting the ball out of his glove, giving Tyler Fitzgerald just enough time to round third and slide home for the winning run.

This story will be updated.