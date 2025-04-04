Opening Day 2025: Spokane Indians roster features six top-30 prospects, 15 returning players for Northwest League title defense

Spokane Indians returning infielder Skyler Messinger participates in the home run derby during the Fan Fest on Tuesday at Avista Stadium. (James Snook)

The Colorado Rockies assigned 30 players to the Spokane Indians’ roster on Monday for the start of the 2025 Northwest League season, which opens Friday against the Everett AquaSox at Avista Stadium.

The roster for the defending champions includes 15 returning players and six of Colorado’s top 30 prospects.

The Indians’ offense should be led by outfielder Jared Thomas, first baseman Aidan Longwell and shortstop Braylen Wimmer.

Thomas, the Rockies’ No. 12 prospect, was the 42nd overall pick in last year’s draft out of University of Texas and shined in a brief cameo with Fresno. Longwell (.313/.403/.425) and Wimmer (14 HR, 64 RBIs, 34 SB) were both lineup stalwarts for the Grizzlies.

Local standout Stu Flesland III, who pitched at Mt. Spokane High School and the University of Washington, will join a pitching staff that also features Rockies No. 14 prospect Jordy Vargas and No. 23 prospect Welinton Herrera.

Vargas missed all of 2024 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

Returning players on this year’s squad include EJ Andrews Jr, Jesus Bugarin, Cade Denton, Konner Eaton, Braxton Hyde, Cole Messina (Rockies No. 28 prospect), Skyler Messinger, Jesus Ordonez, Albert Pacheco, Davis Palermo, Andy Perez (Rockies No. 22 prospect), Jean Perez, Michael Prosecky (Rockies No. 30 prospect) and Felix Ramires.

The Indians enjoyed a dominant season in 2024, winning both halves of the Northwest League season and the overall regular-season title, finishing at 79-51 (.608), 10½ games ahead of second-place Vancouver. The Indians went on to defeat the Canadians 3-1 in the championship series.

The Indians won the deciding Game 4 at Gonzaga University’s Patterson Baseball Complex, since Avista Stadium was in the process of renovations for the 2025 season.

It was the 20th professional title in Spokane’s rich baseball history and first since 2008.