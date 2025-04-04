Prep roundup: Jacob Wilson makes strong start for Gonzaga Prep baseball; Addi Jay throws no-hitter for Mt. Spokane softball

Roundup of Friday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 8, Ridgeline 3: Brayten Ayers went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Connor Moffitt homered and the Wildcats (6-2, 4-2) defeated the visiting Falcons (4-5, 4-2).

Ryler Tweedy threw a complete game and doubled twice for Mt. Spokane. Mikey Macall went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Ridgeline.

University 7, Lewis and Clark 2: Leyton Hurley doubled and had three RBIs and the visiting Titans (6-2, 5-1) beat the Tigers (3-5, 2-4) at Hart Field. KJ Kinkade and Brody Bugbee led LC with two hits apiece.

Central Valley 20, Ferris 8: Gavin Ellersick Jr. had four hits, two RBIs, and three runs and the visiting Bears (6-2, 5-1) beat the Saxons (0-8, 0-6). Jacob Bro led Ferris with two hits and two RBIs.

Gonzaga Prep 5, Cheney 2: Jacob Wilson struck out six over six one-run innings and the Bullpups (7-2, 5-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-4, 2-4). Marcus Belarde led Cheney with two hits.

Shadle Park 4, Mead 3: Evan Lafferty and Tyler Yarger knocked in runs and the visiting Highlanders (5-3, 3-3) defeated the Panthers (0-8, 0-7). Lucius Spielman scored twice for Mead.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 1-4, Deer Park 13-1: Hayden Line had two hits and two RBIs and the Bantams (4-5, 4-5) split with the visiting Stags (6-4, 6-3) .

Evan Brinlee had a double and two RBIs for Deer Park in the first game.

West Valley 12-18, East Valley 1-4: Carson Gaumer had three hits and six RBIs and the visiting Eagles (9-2, 9-1) swept the Knights (0-11, 0-9) .

Brandon Spunich had two hits, two RBIs and two runs in the early game.

Softball

GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 15, Shadle Park 0 (5): Addy Jay threw a no-hitter and struck out 14 and the Wildcats (11-0, 9-0) blanked the visiting Highlanders (4-5, 4-5).

Jay had a double among three hits and knocked in three, and Riley Kincaid had four hits and four RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

GSL 2A

East Valley 9-14, West Valley 7-6: Shelby Swanson and Brielle Wise knocked in four runs apiece and the Knights (6-3, 6-1) swept the visiting Eagles (3-7, 3-5) . Katelyn Marshall homered and had two RBIs for EV in the early game.

Pullman 19-20, Rogers 6-4: Taylore Wolfe drove in four runs and the Greyhounds (4-5, 4-3) swept the visiting Pirates (0-10, 0-8) . Taylor Cromie has three hits and four RBIs for Pullman in the first game.

Boys soccer

Shadle Park 6, Riverside 1: Jospin Imona totaled three goals and an assist and the Highlanders (3-6-1) beat the visiting Rams (3-4) in a nonleague game at ONE Spokane Stadium.