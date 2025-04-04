Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with new criminal charges in sex trafficking case

By Molly Crane-Newman New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Embattled hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit with two new criminal counts in his sweeping sex trafficking case Friday, including allegations he brutalized women as recently as 2024.

The superseding indictment filed in Manhattan federal court includes new counts of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, alleging that from 2021 through last year, before his arrest, Combs participated in sex trafficking in New York.

Lawyers for the jailed rapper did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jury selection is set to kick off later this month in the feds’ case against Combs, 55, who has been incarcerated at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his September arrest. His trial is expected to begin in earnest in May.

He has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and related allegations and faces a decades-long sentence if convicted.

Prosecutors at the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office allege Combs used his vast business empire and men under his employ to sexually victimize women, often in so-called “freak off” sessions involving forced sexual performances with male commercial sex workers.

Charging papers accuse the once larger-than-life hip-hop producer and his associates of multiple acts of kidnapping, including one instance when he allegedly brandished a firearm while operating the sex trafficking enterprise.