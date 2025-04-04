Spokane Valley motorcycle crash injures 3

A motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 near the Sullivan exit in Spokane Valley sent three people to the hospital early Friday morning, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.

The driver of one motorcycle, 46-year-old Paul Krous, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault following the crash. He and his passenger, 35-year-old Samantha Mickelson, were taken to the hospital, WSP said.

According to the release, Krous was riding the motorcycle westbound just before 8 p.m. when he struck another motorcycle, causing both drivers to lose control. The driver of the other motorcycle, 26-year-old Brant Schultz, was uninjured. His passenger, 24-year-old Keli Hegel, was the third person transported to the hospital after the crash.

All were wearing U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant helmets, the release said. The interstate was blocked for more than three hours.