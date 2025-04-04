This day in history: Decrying vote to sell dogs for research, Spokane Humane Society said it wouldn’t provide city animal control services

The Spokane Humane Society announced it would not take over the city’s dog-control duties because the city’s plan to sell stray dogs to Washington State University for research “is contrary to the society’s franchise,” The Spokesman-Review reported on April 4, 1975. The newspaper also announced the death of Luman Shannon, a longtime restaurant owner who “was known most for the coney island sandwiches he served while operating Lou’s Lunch on East Sprague during World War II.” (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Spokane’s “stray dogs for research” issue remained controversial, days after the Spokane City Council had approved the plan to sell the city’s stray dogs to the Washington State University veterinary program.

In one new development, the Spokane Humane Society announced it would not take over the city’s dog-control duties, because the city’s plan “is contrary to the society’s franchise.”

The Spokane Humane Society Board President Del Schroeder said that being involved in such a plan would certainly result in a drop in donations.

In a second development, about 200 Spokane dog lovers met to draft a petition opposing the sale of dogs for experimentation or research. They hoped to get at least 6,000 signatures to place the issue on the ballot in November.

From 1925: Three Spokane boys led authorities on a 70-mph chase from Spokane to Ellensburg – an exceptionally high speed for that era.

The three boys were driving a Hudson coach, which they had stolen in Spokane. Spokane police blazed away at the speeding Hudson, putting at least two bullet holes in the back of the car.

Kittitas County authorities were notified and stopped the car near Ellensburg. The boys, who said they were “headed for Mexico,” were being held in an Ellensburg jail.