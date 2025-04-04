Trump signs emergency declaration as much of Kentucky under flood warning after intense rainfall

By Christopher Leach and Beth Musgrave Lexington Herald-Leader

LEXINGTON, Ky. – President Donald Trump signed an order Friday declaring a state of emergency for Kentucky as rain continue to pound much of the state.

The presidential declaration allows the state to qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.

It authorizes FEMA to provide assistance as the state grapples with days of heavy rains that have inundated much of western and central Kentucky. The rainfall is expected to continue through Sunday.

“Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency,” according to a news release.

The emergency declaration applies to all 120 counties.

Much of Kentucky, including Lexington, is under a flood warning Friday morning after several days of intense rainfall.

And rain is expected to continue for the next two days, worsening conditions across the state.

In Fayette County, just before 4 a.m., a trained weather spotter saw water flowing at Delong Road and Armstrong Mill Road, according to the National Weather Service. Fayette County’s flooding warning is expected to last until 9 p.m. Friday.

Several other counties are included in the warning, and flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring, the NWS said.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for some counties through Friday morning.

Western Kentucky, which also saw damage from storms and at least one tornado Wednesday evening, will see potential “life-threatening” flash flooding Friday, NWS said.

Butler, Edmondson, Grayson, Logan and Warren counties have received 6-7 inches of rain since Wednesday evening, and another 4-6 inches are possible by Sunday.

Central Kentucky has seen about 4 inches of rain, and another 3-4 inches are possible before the weekend is over.

The Kentucky River in Ravenna, in Estill County, and Elkhorn Creek in Peaks Mill, in Franklin County, have already reported moderate flooding, indicating some inundation of buildings and roads near waterways, according to NWS.

The Kentucky River has risen more than 12 feet in the past 26 hours, while Elkhorn Creek has risen almost nine feet in 28 hours.

Several more streams and rivers are forecasted to reach moderate flood levels, and a few more are projected to reach major flood levels.

Water rescues have been reported in Casey County, where officials rescued a semi-truck trapped in high water on Dry Ridge Road, according to the NWS.

Two water rescues happened in Jefferson County – one at New Cut and West Manslick roads, and another at Grade Lane near Melton Avenue, according to the NWS. More water rescues have also happened in Anderson and Green counties.

High water also closed multiple roads in Madison County, including Avawam Drive near Lexington Road and Interstate 75, Dreyfus Road near Gravel Lick Road, according to the NWS.

There were several reports of flooding in Christian County, according to the NWS. Residents on and near Bell Street are being evacuated due to rising water, and the roof of a building on East 14th Street collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

The Christian County Justice Center parking lot is also flooded, according to the NWS.

How much longer is it going to rain?





On-and-off rain is expected to continue through Sunday.

The most serious flooding risk is Saturday, as many Western and Central Kentucky counties will be under a high or moderate risk of flooding, according to the NWS. Lexington will be under a moderate risk while eastern Kentucky will be under a slight or marginal risk.

Flooding chances are expected to taper off Sunday.

There will also be chances for more severe weather on Friday and Saturday. The greatest chances for severe weather are Friday evening, and there are chances of damaging wind gusts, large hail and brief tornadoes west of Interstate 65.