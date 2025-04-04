Bette Midler celebrates selling her Tesla, ‘symbol of racism and greed’

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Bette Midler is singing songs of joy after getting rid of her Tesla.

“What a joyful day!” the diva posted on Instagram and Bluesky. “I sold my (gulp) Tesla!”

Though Midler is known for her environmental advocacy, she celebrated ditching the electric vehicle, saying she sees Tesla as “a symbol of racism, greed and ignorance” due to its association with CEO Elon Musk.

Musk’s deep-pocketed activism in U.S. politics and far-right messaging worldwide have made Tesla products a target for protesters ever since Jan. 20. President Donald Trump’s “first buddy” spent nearly $3 billion to put the president and his allies back in office, before joining in efforts to slash federal programs and cut government jobs.

Midler, 79, has long been an outspoken advocate for liberal politics, and is often critical of Trump and Musk on social media. She abruptly stopped posting on X, which Musk owns, the day after Trump won re-election in November.

“Life is so much better!!!” she wrote on her remaining social media accounts while announcing she joined others in cutting ties with Tesla.

Midler is not the first singer to publicly get rid of her Musk-made automobile. In February, Grammy Award-winner Sheryl Crow posted a video of her Tesla being towed away, while saying she was donating money from the sale to NPR.

“There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with,” Crow wrote on Instagram. “So long Tesla.”

Tesla stock has also been negatively impacted since Musk turned his attention to politics.

Trump has meanwhile used his office to encourage people to buy Teslas and warn that anyone who destroys them will be severely punished.