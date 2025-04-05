Dangerous rains batter central U.S. as more tornadoes swarm the South

By Matthew Cappucci, Scott Dance and Gaya Gupta Washington Post

Several more people were killed amid the relentless storms and flooding across the Mid-South on Saturday, as rescue teams worked across communities already devastated by heavy rains in the days before.

At least 15 people across five states have been killed so far, including a five-year-old in Arkansas, a young boy on his way to school in Kentucky and a fire chief in Missouri assisting with search-and-rescue efforts. Most of the victims were from the western third of Tennessee, with five more deaths reported there on Saturday, according to the state’s health department.

Much of the devastation thus far has focused on areas from Arkansas to Kentucky, and the National Weather Service continued to warn of major flooding expected to begin again late Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday morning, calling it a “particularly dangerous and life-threatening” situation.

In Memphis, which has dodged the worst of the weather since Wednesday, a fast-moving line of storms crossed the Mississippi River late Saturday afternoon and began inundating the region. Sheets of rain quickly covered roads and thoroughfares with floodwaters, though many drivers continued to plow through, according to reports and images shared with the Weather Service.

Heavy rain was forecast to continue through the evening, raising fears of the “generational” flooding that the Weather Service warned was likely during what has been a four-day storm event across the mid-South. Local officials have urged residents to stay inside and avoid flooded roadways; one 74-year-old man killed in Kentucky was trapped in his vehicle and found in a fully submerged car, police said.

Localized rain totals could exceed a foot, and near 15 inches in some areas, by the time the precipitation draws to a close Sunday night.

On Saturday afternoon, the Weather Service extended its flash flood warning for parts of Arkansas, western Kentucky, southeastern Missouri, southern Illinois and northwestern Louisiana. Heavy rainfall was also predicted for many of those areas, and several counties across those states were also under tornado watches or warnings.

Cape Girardeau, which has seen 7.78 inches of rain in the past 72 hours, was also threatened by a tornado on Friday night. The twister appeared on traffic cameras as flickers of lightning illuminated its trunk-like funnel.

Until the storm wanes, flooding will be widespread as more waves of moisture continue to pass repeatedly over the beleaguered and already saturated region.

In Arkansas, more than 6 inches have fallen so far in Little Rock, with 4 to 7 more inches expected; in Hot Springs, more than 8.6 inches have fallen, with up to 7 more inches expected. Another nearly 5 inches have fallen in Jonesboro, with up to 7 more inches expected there, too.

In western Kentucky, Mayfield has seen nearly 10.5 inches, with 4 to 7 more inches expected; nearly 4.5 inches have fallen in Paducah, with 4 to 7 more inches expected; and in Bowling Green, more than 7 inches have fallen, with up to 6 more inches expected. In Tennessee, Memphis has experienced nearly 7 inches of rainfall, with 4 to 7 more inches expected; Jackson has seen more than 8 inches of rainfall, with up to 5 more inches expected; and more than 6 inches have fallen in Clarksville, with up to 4 more inches possible.

The heavy rains will fall atop already-sodden soils, leading to rapid runoff and rises in swollen creeks and streams. Widespread hazardous flooding is likely.

Because of the magnitude of the rainfall, some places that haven’t flooded in a generation may experience inundation.

The rains will finally wind down Sunday night into Monday as the instigating system pushes off to the East Coast.

On top of all that, there’s also an enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) risk for severe weather on Saturday across eastern Texas, western Tennessee, southeastern Arkansas, much of central and northern Louisiana, and western and northern Mississippi. Damaging gusts, large hail and tornadoes are possible - including some significant tornadoes rated EF2 or higher on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

The risk zone for severe weather on Saturday includes Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; Jackson, Mississippi; and Shreveport, Louisiana.

A band of thunderstorms will intensify as it gradually shifts east during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing the risk for damaging straight-line wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

The main limiting factor to stronger tornadoes will be anticipated storm mergers, which will probably result in a messy line of thunderstorms rather than a self-contained rotating supercell.

However, if a storm can remain isolated from other storms and evolve into a supercell, an isolated significant tornado would be possible.

On Sunday, some lingering severe weather risk will be found in Georgia, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle