Don’t eat the burger - it’s a stool

Jonny Carmack, a social-media content creator and collector of food-inspired stools, at home in Danbury, Conn., on Jan. 3. Furniture resembling food – fruit, sandwiches and more – has gone viral on social media. (New York Times)

By Josh Ocampo New York Times

Jonny Carmack was perusing the aisles of a store in his hometown of Danbury, Connecticut, when he first saw it: a giant strawberry sitting on a shelf.

Carmack, 32, a content creator, was awestruck. “I was just like, oh my gosh, it’s so cute,” he said. “It’s so whimsical.”

But this strawberry didn’t come from the vine. In fact, it was a ceramic table with the cartoonish likeness of a strawberry. He purchased the table for $59.99 for his office and redecorated the room with the faux fruit in mind, adding panels of moss to a door and turf to the floor to resemble a garden.

Carmack is one of many passionate people across the United States who scour the aisles of discount retailers like HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in search of culinary-inspired stools. Food as furniture has gone viral on social media, with collectors sharing photos of their finds and trading buying tips.

“It’s a huge community,” said Carmack, who owns about 30 food stools, including a stack of doughnuts, a peppermint and a pink gummy bear. “I was feral for that,” he said of his ceramic ursine figure.

Birdie Wood, too, developed a love of food stools by accident. She was shopping online one day in early 2021 when a stool with the likeness of a hamburger caught her eye. “I started decorating with weird and food-shaped things in 2009, so when I saw that this existed, I was like, this is huge,” she said. The burger was out of stock, but she snagged one on eBay a few weeks later.

She eventually furnished her three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on the South Shore of Long Island, New York, where she had recently moved, with the burger as inspiration. Throughout her home are other colorful, oversize objects, including a table shaped like a giant spool of thread, a large multicolored wristwatch and 10 other food stools, including a wedge of cheese. “I sort of based my entire life and personality around this silly burger stool,” she said.

Wood, 33, a woodworker, recently began building her own food-inspired furniture, with the goal of making objects she can’t find in stores. Her creations include a table with the likeness of a wrapped stick of butter and another resembling a can of Spam.

Wood said that for collectors like her, much of the appeal of quirky food stools is generational. “I think a lot of millennials specifically or older Gen Zs grew up with the ‘beige’ decor,” she said. “Once we hit the scene, we made it OK to decorate fun and silly.”

“I think that design just became so neutral, so minimalist, so boring for so long,” said Megan Hopp, 37, an interior designer and founder of Megan Hopp Design. She said these stools are millennials’ way of rejecting minimalist aesthetics – including the “billions of cans of gray paint everyone was using forever” – and embracing kitsch.

But not all food stools are created equal. There are hundreds of designs, and the resale market for stools that are no longer available in stores can be competitive. (One reseller on eBay listed a strawberry stool for $169, more than twice its price at HomeGoods.)

Finding coveted stools often requires careful strategizing, and some dedicated collectors have it down to a science.

Robbie Hornik, 28, who owns about 87 food stools, said HomeGoods stores debut new stools seasonally and usually on the West Coast first. By studying the shopping habits of other food stool collectors on social media, “I’ve kind of calculated how long it takes for them to get here,” said Hornik, who lives in Syosset, New York.

Of course, it also helps to know the right people. “I’ve actually made friends with a couple of the managers, and they kind of tell me when they have shipments,” he said.

To cut out the middleman, Hornik has even tried to source stools directly from vendors and manufacturers, though he has been unsuccessful so far. “There were so many different stools that I wanted, and I needed to try and find a faster way to find them,” he said. (In an email to the New York Times, a spokesperson for TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, said the company could not comment on any vendors or products in stores.)

But the thrill of the hunt is also part of the fun for many collectors, including Carmack, who has built a large following on social media by posting videos about his stool collection and secondhand furniture finds. He has become something of a celebrity to the staff at his local HomeGoods in Danbury – for better or worse.

“The employees, they come right up to me,” he said. “I’m like, oh my gosh, I cannot come here every day. They’re going to have me arrested.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.