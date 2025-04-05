Gonzaga transfer portal targets 1.0: Three guards with history in WCC could be on Zags’ radar as team reloads in backcourt

For all the uncertainty around Gonzaga’s roster entering 2025-26, at least one thing is abundantly clear: the Zags need bodies in the backcourt after losing at least four rotational pieces from last season’s team that won a conference tournament championship and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga’s expected to rely on former Colgate standout and Seattle native Braeden Smith to replace national assists leader Ryan Nembhard at point guard, but the Zags have to address two other starting spots after graduating Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle, and may look to pad their depth in the backcourt with Dusty Stromer recently entering the transfer portal and subsequently committing to Grand Canyon.

Unlike a number of programs around the country, Few and his coaching staff haven’t made any moves to replace the outgoing players, but the Zags have made contact with a number of transfers and already have one official visit lined up.

Our first list of portal targets takes a look at five players – all of them guards – who could help the Zags fill multiple voids next season.

Izaiah Pasha averaged 11.9 points a game last season as a freshman at Delaware. (Courtesy of Delaware Athletics)

Izaiah Pasha, G, 6-4, 190

Previous school: Delaware

The scoop: There wasn’t much buzz surrounding Pasha one year ago as a three-star recruit whose scholarship offers mostly came from mid-major programs on the East Coast. Pasha went from that to one of the more coveted young guards in the transfer portal after starting in 33 of 34 games for Delaware as a freshman, averaging 29.8 minutes per game and averaging 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists on his way to Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year honors. Pasha has not only heard from Gonzaga, but included the Zags as part of a top-10 list, along with Wake Forest, Penn State, Charleston, Michigan, Louisville, Villanova, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Texas Tech. Gonzaga, Virginia Tech and Texas Tech are thought to be the frontrunners when it comes to Pasha’s recruitment per On3.com, and the guard has reportedly set up a visit to Spokane, according to a report on Saturday from 247Sports.com.

The fit: Not unlike Emmanuel Innocenti a year ago, Pasha would join Gonzaga’s roster with a chance to play immediately, albeit probably as a reserve who’d be able to earn more minutes throughout the season. The 6-foot-4 guard demonstrates an ability to get downhill and create for teammates, but he wasn’t a high-volume perimeter shooter at Delaware, making 33% from behind the arc while attempting just 1.7 3’s per game.

Washington State Cougars forward LeJuan Watts moves the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Myron Amey Jr. last season. Watts averaged 13.7 points a game. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

LeJuan Watts, G, 6-6, 233

Previous schools: Washington State, Eastern Washington

The scoop: Two of Watts’ teammates, Isaiah Watts and Nate Calmese, entered the transfer portal before WSU’s trip to Las Vegas for The Crown, but the combo guard waited until after the team’s 85-82 loss to Georgetown to begin exploring options for next season. That probably didn’t hurt the former Big Sky Freshman of the Year and All-WCC Honorable Mention selection, who had his second-highest scoring game of the year on Monday, posting 22 points on 7 of 10 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free throw line while grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out five assists and adding three steals.

The fit: Would Watts complete the Inland Northwest trifecta and join Mark Few’s roster after prior stops at Eastern Washington and Washington State? The Fresno, California, native is an excellent positional rebounder, gifted passer and active defender who flirted with a triple-double much of the season at WSU before finally reaching the milestone against Santa Clara, when he had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Watts’ 3-point shooting isn’t necessarily a strength (1.9 attempts per game) and his assist-to-turnover ratio was problematic for a team that struggled with turnover issues much of the year, but his versatility, playmaking and defensive abilities would all be huge assets for a GU team looking to reload in the backcourt.

San Francisco Dons guard Malik Thomas (1) reacts heading into a timeout against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half of the WCC Tournament Semifinals on Monday, Mar. 10, 2025, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Gonzaga won the game 85-76. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

Malik Thomas, G, 6-5, 205

Previous schools: San Francisco, USC

The scoop: At this point, most Gonzaga fans would be able to break down Thomas’ game as well as we can. The skilled guard spent two years at USC, never starting for former coach Andy Enfield, before making a move to San Francisco for his third college season. Thomas was an effective scorer for the Dons in 2023-24, averaging 12.4 ppg on 47% from the field and 40% from the 3-point line, then made a big jump in 2024-25, improving his scoring average to a WCC-leading 19.9 ppg while shooting at 44% from the field and 39% from the 3-point line. Among the five players named to this list, Thomas is the latest to enter the portal and at this point, it’s unclear which schools have contacted the veteran guard or if Gonzaga plans to get involved.

The fit: The Zags were able to land the WCC’s leading scorer last offseason, but got mixed results from Pepperdine transfer Michael Ajayi, who’s now back in the portal after starting in just 13 of 34 games for Few’s team, averaging 6.5 ppg and shooting 18% from the 3-point line. Thomas is vastly more experienced at the Division I level, with 103 games under his belt, and would ideally give Gonzaga consistent scoring, perimeter shooting and size at the “2” or “3.” Despite an 0-6 career record against GU, Thomas has proven to be a tough matchup for the Zags, who yielded 22- and 23-point games to the guard last year, and overcame 25- and 27-point games from the All-WCC First Team selection this year.

Maryland’s Rodney Rice, left, is fouled by Minnesota’s Dawson Garcia during a game last season. The transfer averaged 13.8 points a game. (Tribune News Service)

Rodney Rice, G, 6-4, 198

Previous schools: Maryland, Virginia Tech

The scoop: A member of Maryland’s acclaimed “Crab Five” starting lineup, Rice put his name in the transfer portal not long after the Terrapins’ NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 run ended, and the subsequent of departure of coach Kevin Willard to Villanova. No surprise, Villanova is one of the schools pursuing Rice in the portal. Gonzaga is another, but Rice will have no shortage of options, reportedly hearing from Indiana, Washington, Miami, Virginia, Kentucky, Kansas, Texas Tech, Louisville, Ohio State, Connecticut and others. Rice averaged 13.8 points while starting 32 of 36 games for the Terps and had a breakout game in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, exploding for 26 points on 7 of 9 from the 3-point line.

The fit: The native of Maryland who played just eight games his first two seasons at Virginia Tech due to injuries checks more than a few boxes for a Gonzaga team that may be looking to add size and/or shooting to the backcourt in 2025-26. At 6-foot-4 and nearly 200 pounds, Rice would bring a solid frame to Gonzaga’s starting lineup and he’s coming off a season where he made 214 total 3-pointers – Hickman, GU’s leader in 2024-25, made 176 – and converted 37% of his shots from distance.

Washington’s Tyler Harris defends UCLA’s Sebastian Mack while driving to the basket in the second half last season. Harris averaged 11.8 points a game. (Tribune News Service)

Tyler Harris, G, 6-8, 190

Previous schools: Washington, Portland

The scoop: Harris is quickly becoming familiar with life in the portal, entering for the second straight offseason after a stint at one of Gonzaga’s foes in the WCC (Portland) and another at an in-state rival (Washington). The Hayward, California, native was one of the WCC’s top freshmen in 2023-24, averaging 12.1 ppg and 7.3 rpg while shooting 46% from the field and 35% from the 3-point line. Harris, who played in just 22 games as a freshman due to injury, was on the floor for 30 games during his sophomore season at UW, starting in 27 of them while scoring 11.8 ppg and grabbing 3.8 rpg. Harris’ improved 3-point shooting numbers – he shot 49.5% on a higher volume in 2024-25 – should catch the eye of colleges looking to add a long, skilled perimeter threat to their roster next season.

The fit: Even at his size, Harris is more of a traditional guard with his ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot from the mid-range and knock down 3’s at a 50% clip. That versatility could theoretically allow the Zags to put a bigger lineup on the floor, pairing the 6-foot-8 Harris next to 6-foot-9 Graham Ike and 6-foot-10 Braden Huff, should both of GU’s bigs return next season. Harris’ skills are enticing and he was solid in his only career game against Gonzaga, scoring 12 points on 4 of 11 shooting while pulling down five rebounds in an 86-65 loss on Feb. 22, 2024.