Idaho defense holds offense scoreless at first spring scrimmage, team gels under first-year coach Thomas Ford

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

After holding the offense scoreless in 65-plays, the obvious call is to say the defense won in Idaho’s first spring scrimmage Saturday.

But it begs the question. Won what?

Vandals’ coach Thomas Ford said the team has not yet installed a red zone offense, which might have made a difference both times Idaho got near the goal line, and there are a multitude of new faces on each side of the ball. That, and the fact both offense and defense still seemed a half-beat off throughout the workout suggests the Vandals are still very much a work in progress.

Probably where they should be with a significantly revamped roster and a new coaching staff at this point in spring.

“Our defense has a lot of moving parts,” said Ford. Playing against “multiple offensive lines and quarterbacks, that is going to be an advantage.”

The play of the day on offense was Jack Wagner launching a long pass from his own 35-yard line to Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar, who took it to the 10-yard line. Wagner, a redshirt sophomore, who threw for 1,389 yards and 12 touchdowns in relief of an injured Jack Layne last year, said he was trying to sell a play action run on the play, however, “I liked my match up. The safety came down,” and Wagner spun it to Cortez-Menjiver. The drive stalled there, though, as Wagner overthrew Cortez-Menjiver at the five-yard line then could not connect with him in the end zone when he was covered by sophomore defensive back Khaled Rawls.

“It just kind of shows what we need to do to get better,” Wagner said.

The defense came away from the workout with a pair of interceptions, including one by redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Matyus McLain that caught Ford’s eye, a tipped pass by defensive lineman Julian Lee, and a sack by defensive back Trenton Fisher, who came roaring off the edge against quarterback Rocco Koch.

Ford also said he wanted to see the defense tackle in the scrimmage, so that got done.

Among the four quarterbacks who took turns alternating series, Ford said in the early going of spring practice Wagner and redshirt sophomore Nick Josifek are emerging as the top two over sophomore Rocco Koch and sophomore Holden Bea.

A pair of power running backs looked equal to the challenge of matching up with the defense. Hayden Kincheloe, a 5-10 235-pound redshirt junior, is listed as a tight end on the roster but has been picking up additional work in the backfield this spring. He and redshirt senior Nate

Thomas, 5-8, 210, were a handful on simply securing a handoff and running downhill – blocking optional.

“Nate Thomas is a guy who looks better when it is tackle football,” said Ford.

As the Vandals get into the thick of their spring workouts, redshirt junior linebacker Dylan Layne had the best take on what this exercise is all about for a largely new team that is in the process of working to come together by fall. Layne said he is stepping into the role as the lead communicator on defense after Idaho lost all its starting secondary and linebackers from last year to graduation and the transfer portal.

As Easter, spring and the season of rebirth draw near, Layne said “that is the nature of (Football Championship Subdivision) football these days. A whole new 11 on each side of the ball and new coaches. But that is the fun of it, too.”