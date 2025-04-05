Mariners shut down by former teammate Robbie Ray in loss to Giants

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

SAN FRANCISCO – The Seattle Mariners’ offense got nearly nothing going against old pal Robbie Ray on Saturday night.

Now they’re at risk of getting nothing out of their first road trip of the season.

Ray, the veteran left-hander who pitched for Seattle in 2022 and 2023, limited the Mariners to one run over six solid innings, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 4-1 victory and a series win at Oracle Park.

In Sunday’s series finale, the M’s will turn to Bryan Woo in hopes of avoiding a three-game sweep. Woo is a Bay Area native who grew up a Giants fan.

The Mariners (3-6) had an encouraging offensive showing in a 10-9 extra-innings loss in Friday’s series opener, with 15 hits and seven walks.

But their offensive shortcomings resurfaced (again) Saturday. They created some traffic – drawing six walks, to go along with seven hits – but their issues with runners in scoring position remain glaring.

The Mariners are 7 for 58 with runners in scoring position through nine games – a .121 batting average – with six singles and one double.

The Nos. 2 through 6 hitters in the Mariners’ starting lineup – Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena, Mitch Garver and Donovan Solano – combined to go 1 for 15 with three walks and four strikeouts.

Dylan Moore provided the only run for the Mariners with a fifth-inning solo homer off Ray. It was Moore’s second homer of the season – and second off a former Cy Young winner. He hit his first Wednesday off Detroit’s Tarik Skubal.

Ray earned the victory after allowing four hits with five walks and two strikeouts.

Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller allowed four runs on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts. He’s 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA through his first two starts of the season.

Washington State product Ryan Walker, an Arlington native, picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning, and the Giants improved to 7-1.

Right-hander Jesse Hahn, promoted from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, made his first appearance for the Mariners on Saturday – and first in an MLB game in almost exactly four years.

The 35-year-old, who had major shoulder surgery a few years ago, struck out the first batter he faced, LaMonte Wade Jr., in the seventh inning. He scattered two hits over two scoreless innings.