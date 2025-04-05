Seattle Kraken dominate last-place San Jose Sharks

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

Hopefully the security surrounding Steph Curry’s SAP Center suite was better than it was around the Sharks’ net.

Jared McCann scored twice and the Kraken coasted to a 5-1 victory Saturday night in front of the two-time NBA MVP, who was there as a fan.

Seattle winger McCann’s second straight three-point night (two goals, one assist) got him to the 20-goal benchmark for the fourth time in the Kraken’s four seasons. He’s put together a strong ending to a frustrating campaign. McCann has four goals and nine assists in the Kraken’s past nine games.

It was a tightly called, penalty-filled game against the NHL’s last-place team. About five minutes into the opening period, Kraken head equipment manager Jeff Camelio handed Andre Burakovsky a replacement for his broken stick as play continued. Burakovsky used the new twig to set up McCann on the Kraken’s opening goal.

McCann helped set up Burakovsky less than four minutes later to make it 2-0.

Kraken center Chandler Stephenson’s tally 7:39 into the second period seemed to demoralize the young and struggling Sharks (20-46-10). The pieces of San Jose defenseman Mario Ferraro’s broken stick loudly clattered the ice, and Stephenson was already off. Ferraro didn’t have time to go to the bench for a replacement like Seattle’s Burakovsky did earlier, and Ferraro used his empty hands for an exasperated shrug after Stephenson fired into the top corner of the net.

Seattle winger Jaden Schwartz scored on a wide-open slap shot to make it 4-1. That was four goals allowed on 11 shots faced for Sharks goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. He was yanked in favor of Georgi Romanov, who gave up McCann’s second of the night before the second period ended.

Schwartz scored his 24th of the season after missing Seattle’s last game due to injury. The Kraken are off to a 2-0 start on this five-game road trip and have outscored opponents 10-1.

Joey Daccord made 23 stops for the Kraken.

Winger Eeli Tolvanen also missed Wednesday’s game at the Vancouver Canucks due to injury and made his mark against the Sharks. They made their mark on him first. San Jose center Leo Carlsson cut Tolvanen’s face with a high stick and served a double-minor. In the final minute of regulation, Tolvanen picked up his first NHL fighting major after dropping the gloves with William Eklund. He held his own.

San Jose rookie Will Smith scored to ensure the hosts only trailed by a goal at the first intermission.