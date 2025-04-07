Prep roundup: Kamden Lanphere hits grand slam for Central Valley baseball; Jackson Mott drives in 3 for Gonzaga Prep

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

GSL 4A/3A

University 12-11, Mead 0-2 (DH): Marco Longo went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs in the second game and the visiting Titans (7-2, 7-1) swept the Panthers (0-10, 0-8) in a doubleheader. Jack Del Mese went 3 for 4 with a home run, double and three stolen bases in the six inning opener for U-Hi.

Central Valley 10-1, Ridgeline 2-0 (DH): Tannon Marsalis struck out seven in a complete-game shutout in the second game and the visiting Bears (8-2, 7-1) swept the Falcons (4-6, 4-4) in a doubleheader. Kamden Lanphere hit a grand slam in the opener for CV.

Gonzaga Prep 12, Ferris 0 (5): Jackson Mott went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the Bullpups (8-2, 7-1) beat the visiting Saxons (0-9, 0-7). Connor Wood and Cole Harvey combined on the shutout for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 3, Shadle Park 0: Connor Moffitt and Layne Bennett combined to throw a no-hitter and the visiting Wildcats (7-2, 5-2) beat the Highlanders (5-4, 3-4). Moffitt struck out six over 3 1/3 innings and Bennett had five Ks over 3 2/3 innings of relief. Joe Spier, Brayden Ayers and Braeden Parker each had two hits for Mt. Spokane.