WA lawmakers advance bill raising cost of Discover Pass by 50%: ‘Still a bargain’

By Simone Carter (Tacoma) News Tribune

OLYMPIA – Washington lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday that would raise the annual cost of a Discover Pass for the first time in 14 years.

The current yearly cost for the pass that grants unlimited access to state parks and other recreation sites is $30. Senate Bill 5390 would increase it by 50% to $45.

Sponsored by Democratic Sens. Derek Stanford and T’wina Nobles, the bill cleared the House Appropriations Committee on a 19-12 vote along party lines.

State Rep. Cindy Ryu, a Shoreline Democrat, explained ahead of the Thursday vote that the Discover Pass was adopted in 2011, and the price has stayed at $30 ever since.

“So, it’s about time that we increase the fee,” Ryu said. “Even at $45 for the entire year, for the entire family, that’s still a bargain.”

Day passes would continue to cost $10 under the version of the bill that cleared committee Thursday. The $45 annual Discover Pass would continue to cover up to two vehicles.

John Floberg, executive director of the Washington State Parks Foundation, spoke in favor of the proposal during a public hearing March 20.

“After 14 years without any changes, this adjustment is essential to account for inflation since 2011 and ensure our parks can continue to provide quality outdoor experiences,” he said.

Discover Passes fund the daily operations of parks, Floberg added. That includes the cost of facility maintenance, which has skyrocketed since the passes were first introduced.

Stet Palmer with the Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia State Parks noted that the proposed price hike would likely get pushback.

“But I think people do realize that it is necessary to keep our parks open,” he said.

Jeff Pack with Washington Citizens Against Unfair Taxes decried the bill during a Jan. 30 hearing. He said state lawmakers this session are attempting to raise fees and taxes dramatically wherever possible.

“What do we as citizens, if we support this, actually get for a 50% increase?” Pack asked.

House Republican Leader Drew Stokesbary also took aim at the proposal during a Republican-leadership media availability last month.

Stokesbary said Democratic lawmakers aren’t only seeking additional taxes for wealthy residents and businesses. He argued that the majority party is effectively trying to tax fun, citing proposed fee increases on hunting and fishing licenses, Discover Passes and more.

“Democrats are raising billions of dollars in taxes on businesses, but not content with that, are also nickel-and-diming Washingtonians out of every last joy they can find in life,” the Auburn Republican said March 25.

If passed into law, SB 5390 would take effect 90 days after session adjourns April 27.