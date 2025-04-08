40-year-old man dies in Deer Park parking lot crash

A 40-year-old man died after investigators believe he sped through a Deer Park parking lot and crashed into a large sign.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Spokane County Fire District 4 firefighters responded at about 5:20 a.m. Friday to the crash in the 800 block of South Main Street, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Firefighters extricated the man, who was the lone occupant of the Ford Explorer. He was taken to the hospital, where he died, investigators said.

Investigators believe speed, failure to wear a seat belt and impairment were factors in the crash.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s name and his cause and manner of death.