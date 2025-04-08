Braylen Wimmer hits inside-the-park home run, Spokane Indians down Vancouver 8-2

During their title-winning season last year, the Spokane Indians had the Vancouver Canadians ’ number. They went 23-9 against them overall and won the best-of-five Northwest League championship series 3-1 over their neighbors to the north.

Both teams had a lot of roster turnover this season but at least for one game, the result remained the same.

Braylen Wimmer hit an inside-the-park home run – one of three homers in the fifth inning – and the Indians beat the Canadians 8-2 in the opener of a six-game series at Avista Stadium on Tuesday.

Jesus Bugarin and Andy Perez also homered in the fifth for the Indians (2-2). The second through fifth batters in Spokane’s order all had two hits apiece. Leadoff hitter Jared Thomas, Wimmer and Bugarin had two RBIs apiece.

Jay Harry had two hits and an RBI for Vancouver (2-2).

The Indians loaded the bases with no outs in the second on a walk, hit by pitch and a sacrifice attempt that went for a hit.

Bugarin grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to bring in a run, and Tevin Tucker tapped out in front of home plate to end the burgeoning rally.

Bugarin doubled the Indians’ lead with a leadoff home run in the fifth inning, his first of the season. Tucker walked and with one out, Wimmer hit a liner to center that Harry dove for but missed. As the ball rolled to the wall, Wimmer raced around the bases and beat the throw home for an inside-the-park homer.

The next batter, Perez, lined a homer to the short porch in right field to make it 5-0.

The Indians loaded the bases with no outs again in the seventh. Bugarin hit a sacrifice fly to score a run, then Thomas’ broken-bat, two-out single made it 8-0.

Indians starting pitcher Konner Eaton threw three scoreless innings, facing the minimum number of batters. He allowed one hit, which was wiped out on a strikeout double play. He threw 26 pitches, 18 for strikes.

Reliever Hunter Omlid was awarded the win with two innings of shutout relief.

He struck out four and gave up two hits.