Dive teams find body of man believed to have drowned in Newman Lake

Dive teams on Monday found the body of a man believed to have drowned in Newman Lake over the weekend, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The 34-year-old man was last seen on a dock near the 12500 block of North Newman Lake Road and reported missing around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the release. The sheriff’s office and Newman Lake firefighters searched the lake by boat but couldn’t find him.

When the search resumed Monday, divers found the man’s body around 11 a.m. under 7 feet of water. The water temperature was recorded at 52 degrees, enough to cause severe hypothermia, the release said.

Foul play is not suspected. The Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office will release identity of the deceased.