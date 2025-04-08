F-16 fighter escorted plane out of Mar-a-Lago airspace

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

An F-16 fighter was dispatched to chase a plane out of the airspace over Mar-a-Lago, where President Donald Trump spent the weekend.

The fighter pilot executed a “headbutt” maneuver to get the attention of the person flying the other aircraft Friday, according to local station WPBF. That technique typically involves a military jet moving aggressively toward another plane and crossing in front of its nose as a warning.

“Every pilot that’s gone through basic pilot training to get their license should have been exposed to the FAA rules on what to do when intercepted by an air defense fighter,” Shaw Air Force Base says. “Turning across your nose means to follow the fighter because you’ve entered some kind of restricted airspace.”

The other plane above Mar-a-lago Friday was safely led away from the restricted space over the President’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

It’s not clear what kind of aircraft was chased away from the President’s property over the weekend.

The President arrived in West Palm Beach Friday morning ahead of a three-day golf tournament hosted by one of his clubs in south Florida.