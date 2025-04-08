Kremlin says Russia-US talks planned in Turkey on April 10

Bloomberg News

Russian and U.S. officials will hold fresh talks in Turkey’s Istanbul on April 10, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Alexander Darchiyev, will lead Moscow’s delegation, while U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter will head the negotiators from Washington, the state-run Tass news service reported.

The talks will focus on restoring the two countries’ diplomatic missions, Tass said, citing the Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

The announcement came after President Vladimir Putin’s representative, Kirill Dmitriev, returned from two days of meetings in the U.S. last week and signaled there’d be new talks. Dmitriev met with Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, days after the U.S. president had expressed frustration with Putin over a lack of progress in achieving a ceasefire in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Putin and Trump have held two publicly announced phone calls since the U.S. president assumed office in January, kicking off a rapprochement between Washington and Moscow after contacts were all but cut off following the start of the February 2022 war.

U.S. and Russian representatives previously discussed restoring embassy operations during a meeting at the U.S. Consul General’s in Istanbul on Feb. 27, after which Putin said the renewed contacts with Trump’s administration “give us some hope.” The venue is set to be the same for Thursday’s meeting, Tass reported.