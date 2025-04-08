Mariners’ Victor Robles likely out until July with injured shoulder

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Mariners will be without leadoff hitter and right fielder Victor Robles for at least 12 weeks following the left shoulder dislocation suffered making a spectacular catch on Sunday in San Francisco.

Results of imaging taken on the injured shoulder showed a small fracture in the humeral head, which is where the humerus bone connects with the shoulder joint. The team announced Tuesday that the belief as of now is the fracture should be able to heal without the need for surgery, but that it would take six weeks for the fracture to fully heal.

From there, the team estimates Robles would need another six weeks of rehabilitation work to be ready for a return to play. That timeline would put Robles’ potential return sometime in early July, just before the All-Star break under the most optimistic of timelines.

If surgery ends up being needed to repair the fracture, the timeline would change significantly.

“It’s a tough blow. I mean, Victor is just such a big part of this club and especially when you talk about what he brings from an emotional standpoint, from a life standpoint, the spirit he brings every single day, it’s just awesome to have him around. And that’s a big part of what we’ll miss,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “And then also what he does on the field is a big part of what we’ll miss, but we will figure it out.”

Wilson indicated that Robles would be having another series of scans done in about a week.

“Once he gets that we’ll be able to tell a little bit more from there.”

The 27-year-old is in his first full season with the Mariners after reviving his career last year when he was signed by Seattle following his release by Washington. He’s in the first year of a two-year contract extension signed last summer and was one of the few Mariners bats off to a decent start. Robles was hitting .273 with three doubles in a limited sample size to start the season.

Robles’ catch will be in the conversation for catch of the year throughout baseball, but it came at a heavy cost. His leaping grab into the netting in foul territory down the right-field line in the ninth inning of Sunday’s loss at Oracle Park caused his left arm to violently bend backward and dislocated the joint.

Robles had the shoulder put back into place before the team left the stadium in San Francisco, but it was immediately evident this wasn’t going to be a short-term injury.

Robles was in the Mariners clubhouse before Monday’s game against Houston with his left arm in a sling and later sat in the dugout as the M’s rallied for a 4-3 win over the Astros.

With Robles sidelined, Luke Raley started his second straight game in right field on Tuesday night against the Astros. That could end up being the long-term play until Robles is able to return. The M’s also recalled Dominic Canzone from Triple-A Tacoma to add additional outfield depth.

The batting order is also another question. Robles developed into an excellent leadoff hitter and stole 30 bases last season following his arrival with the Mariners.

Wilson opted to move Julio Rodríguez up in the order to the leadoff spot for the opener against Houston. Rodríguez went 0 for 4 with a pair of strikeouts.

On Tuesday, the honor went to Dylan Moore, the 30th time in his career hitting from the leadoff spot. Moore hit leadoff six times last season and for his career is hitting .185 (12 for 65) with 10 walks and 21 strikeouts from the leadoff spot.

