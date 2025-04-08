Miami area company recalls dog treats from Washington. Salmonella was found at a Spokane store

By David J. Neal (Tacoma) News Tribune

Dog treats from a Miami-area company have been recalled after Washington state testing found salmonella in the finished product. But before you get too nervous, know that this is a very defined recall.

Supercan Bulk shipped one lot, 50 cases, of 15.9-ounce bags of Supercan Pig Ear Slivers, Thick Cut Piggy Ear Slices to North 40 Outfitters’ Spokane store, 9646 U.S. Highway 2, in April 2024. Testing of the pig ear pieces collected on March 4 was followed by a Washington State Department of Agriculture public health alert on March 28.

The recalled bags have an expiration of Nov. 9, 2026.

According to the Supercan-written, FDA-posted recall notice, no cases of pet salmonella have been reported.

“Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting,” the notice states. “Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected, but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.”

For questions about this recall or a refund, contact Supercan at (689) 808-5419.