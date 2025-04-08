Opinion letters for Tuesday, April 8, 2025

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

We need honesty and transparency

As a constituent of Congressman Michael Baumgartner, I continue to ask for clear responses about concerns, receiving none. Who will benefit from cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security? Who will benefit from the dismantling of federal agencies. Who will benefit from the imposed tariffs? Not his constituents.

This congressman and the Republican members of the House need to be educated before the truths of history are erased from museums, libraries and classroom textbooks. The Pentagon’s removal of women and people of color who served and sacrificed for our freedom is contemptible. In a DEMOCRACY there is access to truth.

Federal judges must be kept in place to keep a system of checks and balances, hold this administration accountable and stand in the way of authoritarianism. It is necessary to speak truth to power no matter the party affiliation.

We as constituents of Washington’s 5th Congressional District need to be heard. Congressman Baumgartner was hired to work for the betterment of us all. If there is nothing to hide, and the congressman is doing his job, concerns must be addressed concisely, honestly, and in a timely manner. We should not have to be concerned for our safety when speaking out.

We as constituents must continue to demand honesty and transparency. If the congressman indeed serves ALL of his constituents, he must answer to us. I hope you will continue to join me and others in calling, writing and emailing the congressman about concerns demanding accountability and country over party.

Suzanna Thompson

Spokane

No sanctuary in the Valley

I would have liked to have attended Spokane Valley City Council meeting April 1 to speak against the ignorant racist proclamation made by the majority of council members declaring that people of color are not welcome or safe in Spokane Valley, but my wife and I instead attended Helga Melmed’s event at the Spokane Convention Center. It seemed more important to recognize those who spread the message of resisting hate rather than attend a council meeting where hate was being codified.

The five council members voting in favor to declare that the city is not a sanctuary city are exactly the type of people who you would not have shared information with about where Anne Frank was hiding. It makes sense to make this declaration now as we enter the white Christian nationalist holy season. The council wants to make an appeal to their powerful and connected angry white base, demonstrating exactly who they support, and it sure isn’t that penniless, woke loser that was left hanging but rather the man they worship, revere and seek to emulate, possesses all the traits and qualities of every good Republican and informant, Judas.

Ted Cummings

Chattaroy

Feeling treaded on?

The other day I drove past a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flag on a house in my neighborhood. As the government continues to be dismantled, I wonder if there are any seniors or vets in that house, any schoolchildren, anyone who goes camping in national parks or uses a library, anyone who’s ever had the flu or COVID-19. I wonder whether anyone living there yet feels the heavy tread of the boot on their neck.

Sara Duggin

Spokane