A Grip on Sports: It’s time for the Mariners to begin answering opportunity pounding at the door with a base knock or two

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Opportunity knocks. Sometimes just once. Other times it leans on the door bell and keeps ringing. But what happens if the door is stuck? Won’t open? Does opportunity leave? Or will it stick around?

• In the Mariners’ case early this season, it seems almost as if the door is painted shut. In their last-place, 4-8 start, they’ve had plenty of chances to expel their offensive demons, score multiple runs and show the world they are contenders.

Instead, it’s been hell.

In their first 11 games headed into Tuesday’s game, Seattle hitters strode to the plate 91 times with someone on base in scoring position. That’s wasn’t the most in baseball – the Cubs, who played 14 games, had 145 chances – but it wasn’t the worst either. In fact, that number was 15th, basically the middle.

Their ability to answer the opportunity, however, has been awful.

How about 11 times? That’s the number of hits the entire teams had put together in those 91 chances. Nine singles, two doubles and zero home runs.

That was then. Today? After their 2-1, 12-inning home loss to Houston, the Mariners have had 110 such opportunities. They have delivered 12 hits. On average, one a game. And the batting average? Down to .109.

Basically half the Mendoza line. A historic PT boat number but the type of average that leads to crushing losses.

In Tuesday night’s debacle, not only did Seattle fail to get a hit 18 of the 19 times runners were in scoring position but also struck out 19 times overall. Of the 32 outs – Mitch Garver grounded into a double play – almost 60% of them came via strikeout.

Sound familiar? Yes, it’s the same problem the offense had last year. The year before. The year … well, for a long time. It helped hasten Scott Servais’ departure. Helped lead to Dan Wilson’s trip from the broadcast booth to the dugout. And has led to more than one hitting coach being shown the clubhouse door.

Most importantly, the lack of contact, the way-too-high swing-and-miss rate, contributes to the lack of success with runners in scoring position. And the paucity of runs that once again threatens to derail a starting staff that consistently outperforms its competition.

Tuesday it was Luis Castillo throwing a gem – five shutout innings. Monday it was Logan Gilbert – two more outs than Castillo, one more run. That the M’s split the first two games of this series is a testament to the pitching staff.

Will the futility last? Not at this rate. It can’t, can it? After all, there is a mean over the course of a 162-game season. It isn’t hitting .109 in those situations. Reversion will happen. The M’s offense will improve. Some time.

But as we’ve said for years, the losses that happen between now and then (and already) count the same in the standings as the ones we all agonize over in September. Mean the same. Decide just as much whether the Mariners play in the postseason or not.

Improvement can’t come fast enough for a team that lives on the margins. And it can’t just be marginal. Last year, the M’s hit .238 – and missed the playoffs. The year before .247 – and missed the playoffs. In 2022? They hit .249. It was just enough to get to the finish line a game to the good. It wasn’t great – 17th out of the 30 teams – but it was good enough.

It would be good enough this season. Probably. That’s as definitive I can be. But I can be sure about one thing. Hit .109 with runners in scoring position all season, heck, hit .159 or even .209, and the M’s finish last in the A.L. West. Book it.

• Want a laugh? Then look at the lists of next season’s top 25 in college hoops.

What is it the British say? Something about many a slip ‘twixt the cup and the lip? The point is valid in this era of unfiltered free agency, constant recruitment and unlimited earnings potential.

The roster Gonzaga – or anyone, actually – has today will be materially different come October. The Zags are showing up in “way-too-early” top 25s, sure, but it’s conjecture based on Braden Huff, Graham Ike and everyone else on today’s roster coming back. That there will be portal additions. And that everyone will produce. That’s a lot of guesswork. Speculation. Coin flipping. And laughter.

WSU: Being compared to Bobby Boucher on the football field? That’s a good thing. Greg Woods writes about a Cougar edge rusher, Isaac Terrell, who welcomes that comparison. Owns it. Has lived with it for years. … If you saw the video of Jaylen Wells’ crash last night in the Grizzlies’ game with the Hornets, you were probably as happy as I was to read his father’s tweet saying he was OK. It didn’t look that way. The former Cougar star was undercut by KJ Simpson on a dunk, causing Wells to fall and strike the court with his face. The contact looked accidental but Simpson was ejected. Wells has a broken wrist and other injuries. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, this is not the type of story a WSU fan wants to read about Washington. … An Oregon receiver is healthy and leading the team’s position group. … It seems to be the day to write about receivers, with stories from Colorado (and another about his coach), Utah (and another about the spring game) and Arizona. … Is this the year the 49ers pick a California player? … It is time for a new Arizona State running back to shine. … In men’s basketball news, Oregon State has lost eight players to the portal. … Arizona finished 15th in the final A.P. poll. … In the women’s game, three UCLA freshmen are not waiting around for their turn. … Adia Barnes said goodbye to Arizona.

Gonzaga: Jim Meehan looks forward, passing along news about those “way-too-early” predictions. … Theo Lawson looks back, sharing the news the Zags were ranked 23rd in the final Associated Press poll.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, former Central Valley high star Dylan Darling’s change of heart – and mind – about transferring is being met with all the stages of grief in Pocatello. And, according to this story, no one has told Idaho State coach Ryan Looney, also a CV grad, anything. … Weber State has news from the other side of the transfer portal coin. … Montana lost its offensive line coach and hired a new one Tuesday. Quick work. … Northern Colorado is back at spring practice.

Preps: Cheryl Nichols has a roundup of Tuesday’s action.

Chiefs: Dave has a notebook that previews Spokane’s WHL semifinal series against Vancouver, which starts Sunday night in the Arena, and includes some awards news.

Indians: Spokane’s season-opening homestand continued last night, with an inside-the-park home run leading to the Indians’ 8-2 win over Vancouver. Dave has that story as well.

Mariners: Victor Robles’ injury is going to keep him out at least 12 weeks. There is a little break in his shoulder along with the previously disclosed dislocation.

Seahawks: Geno Smith had his say. Now it’s time to put the trade in the rear-view mirror and look ahead.

Sounders: There might be a lineup change coming.

Masters: I have golfed for more than 50 years. And have learned one thing. If I keep my eyes focused on where the ball sits until well after the putt has left the blade, I am a much better putter. Seems like others have the same thought. And probably are better at executing it than me.

Kraken: Back-to-back games have not been kind to Seattle. Last night it was more of the same, playing in Salt Lake City, losing 7-1 and seeing its perfect mark on the five-game road trip disappear.

• The dog is no longer content to let me get my work done in the morning. He wants to help. I should probably give him a shot. Let him pound out a sentence or two? Can’t be worse, can it? Until later …