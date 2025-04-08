John Stamos defends appearance at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

John Stamos is defending his recent appearance at a charity event held at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 61-year-old “Full House” alum said his role of emcee at the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala on Saturday was not tied to any political affiliation, but was instead “dedicated to honoring and uplifting our frontline heroes.”

The sold-out “Dancing with the Stars“-themed event was a “nonpartisan” benefit for The Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations, Stamos wrote on Instagram Monday. He described the academy as a nonprofit organization that trains up to 400 nurses each year to address the shortage of healthcare workers in Palm Beach County.

Even though the gala was co-chaired by Linda Adelson and Janet Levy, both of whom share ties to Trump, Stamos underscored that “supporting nurses isn’t political — it’s essential.”

“These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every single day,” he continued. “I stand by the importance of healthcare, of service, and of investing in those who care for our communities.”

Stamos, who has reportedly supported Democratic policies in the past, added that his “values and political views remain unchanged,” while encouraging followers to contribute to the liberal organization Democracy Forward if they prefer not to give to Palm Beach Ray of Hope.