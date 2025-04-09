Locally: Washington State’s Emily Lundgren Named Mountain West Conference swimmer of the year

From staff reports

From staff reports

Washington State’s Emily Lundgren was named the Mountain West Conference Swimmer of the Year, the conference announced Thursday.

The junior from Chula Vista, California, produced the best season in program history – earning a pair of All-America honors, winning a pair of Mountain West individual titles in the 200 individual medley and 200 breaststroke, and helping the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay teams to conference titles. Lundgren led the Cougars with 23 individual wins during the season that saw the team go 8-0 in dual meets for the first time in program history.

Lundgren broke four school records in the 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly and 200 IM, was a part of three school relay records in the 200 free, 200 medley and 400 medley, and broke four WSU Gibb Pool records. She also earned two Mountain West Swimmer of the Week awards.

Lundgren, who qualified for her third consecutive NCAA Championships, earned All-America honorable mention in the 100 breast and became WSU’s first All-American after finishing sixth in the 200 breast in the NCAA Championships final, the best finish by any swimmer in program history.

College basketball

Idaho women’s basketball has added 6-foot-5 post transfer Lorena Barbosa, the team announced Tuesday.

The Itatiba, Brazil, native played the past four seasons at San Francisco and brings size that was unmatched on last year’s Idaho team.

Last season she appeared in 11 games and recorded one of the best games of her career against Northern Arizona, scoring a career-high 16 points in just 19 minutes on 4-of-6 shooting from the field, while also grabbing four rebounds and three steals.

Also Tuesday, Idaho coach Arthur Moreira announced the signing of Furman transfer guard Niveya Henley.

Henley’s four-year career at Furman included accolades such as being named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman team in 2021-22 and the All-SoCon third team in 2023-24. Last season, she averaged career highs in points per game (11.7), 3-point shooting (35.8%) and assists per game (1.7).

College baseball

Gonzaga baseball’s Mikey Bell was named the West Coast Conference co-player of the week on Monday, earning the honor with San Diego’s Austin Smith.

The Bulldogs have won back-to-back player of the week nods after Josh Hankins won it on March 31.

Bell batted 8 for 13 in four games last week, including a 7-for-9 (.778) effort in a sweep of San Francisco, compiling a 2.068 OPS. On Friday, Bell went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. On Saturday, he picked up two more hits, adding two runs and an RBI before capping it off with a 3-for-3 day on Sunday, clubbing a home run and driving in the go-ahead run with a single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

High school

The Greater Spokane League has announced the winter winners of the NECA/IBEW GSL Award.

Winners demonstrate superior balance in academics, athletics and community involvement, according to the GSL in conjunction with the National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Central Valley: Gabbie Wilson, basketball, and Branson Olson, basketball; Cheney: Ireland Chodorowski, wrestling, and Alma Smith, swim/dive; Clarkston: Ryan Combs, basketball, and Josh Hoffman, basketball; Deer Park: Kaylee Reiter, basketball, and Gavin Carnahan, wrestling; East Valley: Italia Salina, basketball, and Talan Hughes, wrestling; Ferris: Maia Siemers, cheerleading and basketball, and Beruke Weledsenbet, basketball; Gonzaga Prep: Olivia McIntyre, basketball, and Brogan Howell, basketball; Lewis and Clark: Olivia Baird, basketball, and Jack Traxler, swim/dive; Mead: Julie Thoet, basketball, and Tyler Wells, wrestling; Mt. Spokane: Kendal Daniels, gymnastics, and Colt Kenison, basketball; North Central: Feather Auld, basketball, and Jace Wasson-Yellowjohn, basketball; Pullman: Brianna Rasmussen, basketball, and Jake McCoy, swim; Ridgeline: Hailee Argaw, wrestling, and Preston Wentling, wrestling; Rogers: Meredith Staggs, wrestling, and Logan Stenson, wrestling; Shadle Park: Jaycie Plaster, basketball, and Carson Eickstadt, basketball; University: Cameron Roberts, basketball, and Jack Del Mese, basketball; West Valley: River Sulzle-Kaempfer, basketball, and Nathan Soss, basketball.