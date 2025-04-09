Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle: Rethinking how we govern, not more taxes, will pave the way forward

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Michael Cathcart </p><p>and Jonathan Bingle</p><p>

We want to thank Gov. Bob Ferguson for taking a principled stand against, as he puts it, any operating budget that relies on “anywhere near the level of taxes proposed by the House and Senate.” His call for a “balanced approach” and a “no gimmicks budget” grounded in realistic revenue projections is a breath of fresh air – and an example of the fiscal discipline Washington needs.

At the same time, we respectfully but firmly disagree with the 68 elected officials, including two of our City Council colleagues, who recently signed a letter supporting a massive expansion in taxes and local taxing authority. Like them, we believe Washington needs real reform and agree that communities like Spokane deserve meaningful investment and support. But adding new taxes on jobs, working families, and local employers isn’t the way to get there. It’s not sustainable, it’s not affordable and it risks making things worse, especially for those already struggling.

The idea that higher taxes are the only option is a false choice. The real path forward starts with rethinking how we govern. Right now, our constituents are doing everything they can to make ends meet – covering groceries, rent and child care. The last thing they need is another hit to the wallet. But that’s exactly what these tax proposals would do. We want to see a state where future generations inherit a government that provides essential services without crushing tax burdens or driving up the cost of living. True compassion means planning ahead – protecting economic vitality, expanding opportunity, and making sure prosperity is something everyone can reach.

We’re fully committed to improving public services, keeping our neighborhoods safe, and building the infrastructure we need and deserve. However, proposals like eliminating the local cap on property taxes or adding new payroll and business taxes won’t solve our challenges – they’ll compound them. These moves weaken our economic situation and threaten the very jobs and private investment communities like Spokane depend on.

And let’s be honest: The timing couldn’t be worse for those advocating for these taxes. Just look at Seattle. After passing a payroll tax that closely resembles what’s being proposed statewide, the city didn’t see the promised revenue surge. Instead, it’s facing a $47 million shortfall, with thousands of good-paying jobs lost as businesses moved to more tax-friendly areas. It wasn’t corporations that were punished – it was everyday working people. If that’s what happened in Seattle, what do we think will happen across the state, including right here in Spokane? If we think it’s hard to balance the budget today, just wait until we lose the people and tax base, we rely on to fund everything from schools to public safety.

Decisions like these aren’t just bad ideas – they’re reckless. We need a better path forward.

That better path starts with using the tools our legislators already have to fix what’s broken. The state Legislature should fully resource and direct – where authorized – the state auditor, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee and Results Washington to immediately and aggressively identify reforms all across state government that will modernize operations, eliminate red tape, root out inefficiencies and underperformance, seek opportunities for consolidation, update the tax code and better manage or divest underused state assets. Their findings should directly shape next year’s supplemental operating budget and those that follow. We also need a permanent mandate to build budgets differently. It’s time to consider a constitutional amendment that bans budgetary gimmicks, ties budgets to more realistic growth projections and requires program sunsets to ensure regular review of what’s working – and what’s not.

For the current budget discussion, lawmakers should get serious about finding bipartisan agreement – even if that means a special session. No single party owns all of the good ideas. And in tough budgetary times, isn’t this when we should be most willing to come together? Democrat Gov. Ferguson’s proposal to reduce agency spending while protecting core services or Senate Republicans’ suggestion to substitute a one-time bonus instead of permanent raises, are just two good examples of ideas worthy of a close look.

At the end of the day, Spokane families deserve a state government that leads with discipline, so that it can act with compassion. The people we have the privilege of representing aren’t asking for more, they’re asking for better. They want their tax dollars used wisely, efficiently, and with accountability. That’s not too much to ask.

Let’s not divide over higher taxes. Let’s come together around smarter, long-term, sustainable solutions.

Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle are members of the Spokane City Council.