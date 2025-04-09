Randy Arozarena, Mariners rally for improbable walkoff win vs. Astros

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

Randy Arozarena belted an eighth-inning grand slam and then drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning with a bases-loaded walk, sending the Mariners to an improbable 7-6 victory over the rival Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners trailed 5-0 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth and appeared headed for their third straight series loss when Arozarena turned on an inside fastball from Astros lefty Steven Okert, sending it 384 feet into the Houston bullpen beyond the wall in left field.

It was Arozaren’s first grand slam with the Mariners, and it pulled the M’s within 5-4 going into the ninth.

“I think I’m a guy that, when things are going right I’m always trying to get everybody hyped up,” Arozarena said through interpreter Freddy Llanos. “I always see myself kind of like a motor, trying to pass the energy that I have to everyone else.”

Trailing 6-4 entering the bottom of the ninth, Donovan Solano and Miles Mastrobuoni delivered key singles, and J.P. Crawford reached on a fielder’s choice after an overturned play at third base allowed Solano to stay at third.

That brought up Julio Rodriguez, who snapped a 1-for-22 drought when he sent a sharp double to right field on a two-strike 99-mph fastball from Bryan Abreu.

Two batters later, Arozarena took a 3-2 slider up and well out of the zone for ball four, bringing Rodriguez home for the winning run.

“I know we have a good group. We do have a good group,” Arozarena said. “And I know it’s early in the season, but the object is in October — I want to get back to October. Like I said, it’s still early on, but we have a tight group and we have a good group, and I think we’re going to get there.”

It’s the Mariners’ first series win of the season.

One night after a demoralizing 2-1 loss in 12 innings, the Mariners rallied from a 5-0 eighth-inning deficit to improve to 5-8.

With an off-day Thursday, the Mariners host the first-place Texas Rangers starting Friday for a weekend series.