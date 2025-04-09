Spokane Soccer: Zephyr hosts Dallas on Saturday, Velocity hosts Texoma on Sunday

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

David Garcia named to League One Team of the Week

For the fourth consecutive time this season, a Velocity member has made the League One Team of the Week. Defender David Garcia was selected for his performance in Spokane’s scoreless draw against Portland on Saturday. Garcia completed 91% of his passes and created two chances. He also logged eight clearances and won eight duels.

• The Velocity’s result against Portland represented the club’s first back-to-back league clean sheet after they shut out Greenville 4-0 in their previous game.

Spokane (1-1-2) hosts Texoma (0-3-0) Sunday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SWX. It will also be streamed on ESPN+.

Zephyr hosts Dallas Saturday

The Spokane Zephyr (6-7-7) hosts second-place Dallas (10-5-6) Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 6 p.m. The game will broadcast on KHQ and SWX. The match will also be streamed on Peacock.