‘Way more confident’: Former WSU big man Mouhamed Gueye gaining valuable experience as Hawks chase NBA playoff berth

By Stephen Hunt The Spokesman-Review

DALLAS – Night and day. That’s how marked the difference has been for ex-Washington State standout Mouhamed Gueye between his second NBA season and his rookie season.

This biggest reason? Gueye, 22, a second-round pick in the 2023 draft, is finally healthy. In 30 games with the Atlanta Hawks, Gueye is averaging 6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

“It’s different (this season),” the Senegal native said prior to a game in Dallas last week. “I was not playing (at this time last year), I was injured. I’m getting to play a little more. I’m getting more experience. I’m way more confident than I was for sure (last year).”

As a rookie, a back injury limited him to only 10 games, six with the Hawks and four with Atlanta’s G League affiliate College Park. Returning to the floor and gaining invaluable game reps have been crucial to him starting to deliver on the potential Atlanta first saw in him when the team acquired his rights on draft night.

“I think the game has slowed down for him a little bit,” Atlanta coach Quin Snyder said of Gueye. “I want him to feel comfortable and let the ball fly, because I think he’s a good shooter. Over time, you get more and more comfortable, and more confidence and you get the results. He’s a unique presence defensively, a secondary rim protector and he can run. …. His preparation this year put him in a position where he can be effective.”

As the NBA regular season winds down, the Hawks sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and find themselves battling for the playoffs alongside Orlando, Chicago and Miami. Gueye said it’s been a thrilling ride.

“I’m just trying to help the team with whatever they need,” Gueye said. “If it’s me protecting the rim, whatever they need, I’m trying to play the right game of basketball and the right version of basketball. Some nights I might not score, but I just try to impact the game in a lot of different ways.”

Gueye arrived at WSU in 2021 as a raw talent from Prolific Prep Academy in Napa, California. As a freshman, he earned a spot on the Pac-12’s All-Freshman Team, averaging 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. In his sophomore year, he earned first-team all-conference honors after averaging 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

As he looks back on his time at WSU under former coach Kyle Smith, he realizes how integral those two seasons were in helping lay the groundwork for a successful professional career.

“It was everything, especially coach Smith and coach (Jim) Shaw with how detailed they were. I didn’t understand that while I was there,” Gueye said.

“I was always complaining, but when you get to the next level, that’s when you understand that everything makes sense. It’s not just them, but the culture, how people love you in Pullman, it’s second to none. It was really instrumental.”

As he looks around the NBA and sees fellow WSU products Isaac Jones (Sacramento) and Jaylen Wells (Memphis) – along with Klay Thompson in Dallas – joining him in the league, it warms his heart.

“It’s always great to see the WSU guys. Klay (Thompson) laid the foundation for us,” Gueye said. “We’re just trying to bring as many WSU people as we can and represent the Cougs as much as possible.”

Gueye’s family in Senegal hasn’t seen him play in person much, but he’s always happy to see his host family from Napa at games whenever the Hawks play in California. He likes the fact that despite a six-hour difference between Senegal and Atlanta, his mother and family see his games back home.

“My mom is a big NBA fan now,” he said. “They watch all the games. My mom and my family stay up late.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.