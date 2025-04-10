10 Under $10 for the weekend of April 11-13

1 Pottery Mug Sale – A large selection of handmade mugs paired with local beer, coffee, and the chance to add some new handmade wares to your home. 1-3 p.m. Saturday. 5016 N. Market St. Admission: Free.

2 Community Food Drive – Bring your nonperishable food donation for local food banks to your local library during the month of April. Spokane County Libraries. Admission: Free.

3 From Stress to Calm: A Fear-Free Summit for Pet Owners – A panel discussion about the impact of stress on pets and share expert tips on keeping pets calm and happy. 2:30-5 p.m. Saturday. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. Admission: Free.

4 “The Endless Nakba”: A Palestine Film Series – Documentary that chronicles Israeli military evicting Palestinians on the West Bank from their homes in order to create military firing zones and an unlikely friendship between a Palestinian activist and an Israeli journalist. 4-7 p.m. Sunday. The Magic Lantern, 25 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

5 Starving Artist Sale – Sixty-five students, alumni and local artists showcase and sell their work at this juried art market. Located in the Pitman Center. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Admission: Free.

6 Sensory Relaxed Film – Watch “Toy Story” at the Garland Theater with slightly brighter lights, lowered volume and designated areas to move around, dance, walk or sit during the movie. 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: Free.

7 “Art U.S.A.”: One Hundred American Works on Paper – A collection of 100 pieces of art from the Jundt’s permanent collection depicting an expanse of American life from the years 1925-1950. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday through May 10. Admission: Free.

8 “Mentor” – Ceramics instructors and their students from regional colleges and universities show their artwork together. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Through April 25. Trackside Studio, 115 S. Adams St. Admission: Free.

9 “Chairs, Leaves and Trees” – A new collection of paintings, drawings and collages from local artist Eric Sanchez. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Through April 26. Entropy, 101 N. Stevens St. Admission: Free.

10 Maker Open Hours – Stop in to ask questions, receive instruction and work on your creative projects using the library’s equipment. Available equipment includes the Glowforge 3D laser printer, laptops with Adobe Creative Cloud software, a sewing machine, digital media transfer equipment and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road.