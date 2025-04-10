34-year-old man believed to have drowned in Newman Lake identified

The body of a man found Monday in Newman Lake was identified as 34-year-old Kodiak Otness, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The office listed Otness’ cause and manner of death as pending.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release earlier this week Otness likely drowned and foul play isn’t suspected.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday afternoon to the 12500 block of North Newman Lake Road for a missing person who was last seen Saturday evening on an area dock, the sheriff’s office said.

A dive team found Otness late Monday morning in about 7 feet of water, according to the release. The water temperature was about 52 degrees, which could cause hypothermia.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.