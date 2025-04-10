Chris Cargill: Idaho wraps up a monumentally successful legislative session

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Chris Cargill

It is finished.

Idaho legislators adjourned Friday, 89 days after they kicked off the session on a foggy, cold January morning in Boise.

Nearly 800 bills later, the gavel finally came down.

The 2025 legislative session may go down as one of Idaho’s most significant. Lawmakers did the hard work to provide additional tax relief and increase education choice. Now, taxpayers and students can reap the rewards.

Gov. Brad Little celebrated the conclusion of the session, saying, “America wants what Idaho has – safe communities, bustling economic activity, increasing incomes, tax relief, fewer regulations, fiscal responsibility, and common-sense values. I thank my partners in the Idaho Legislature for working so hard for the people of Idaho.”

From a free-market perspective, Idahoans did quite well.

Legislators adopted more than $400 million in tax reductions, including a Mountain States Policy Center (MSPC) recommendation to lower the state’s income tax and increase the state’s grocery tax rebate.

In total, lawmakers approved a $253 million reduction in income taxes, allocated $100 million of state funds for local property tax relief, and provided an additional $50 million grocery tax rebate for consumers.

Along with these important taxpayer savings, many of MSPC’s other policy recommendations were acted on this year. On Dec. 17, we posted our policy wish list for lawmakers to consider during the 2025 Legislative session. Several of our recommendations were enacted, including:

Reforming the ballot fiscal impact statement process – (SB 1117).

Reforms to the Hospital 340B program – (HB 136).

Adopting reasonable Medicaid work requirements – (HB 345).

Expanding options for students and families with enhanced education choice opportunities by adopting an education choice tax credit – (HB 93).

The education choice tax credit victory is likely the most significant for Idaho families and children.

MSPC helped kick off the session on Jan. 6 with an education choice policy forum at the state capitol featuring former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. At the event, legislators announced plans to introduce what became known as H93 – an education choice tax credit.

After much public testimony and input, both chambers passed and the governor signed the legislation, which provides a $5,000 tax credit to qualifying families for educational expenses, including private school tuition. Special needs students can qualify for a $7,500 tax credit.

This important education policy change, a recommendation MSPC made based on years of research, was sponsored by Senators Lori Den Hartog and Scott Grow, and Reps. Wendy Horman and Jason Monks. Idaho joins the dozens of other states with expanded choice options.

As Gov. Little said when signing HB 93, Idaho can provide both a quality public school system, as well as offer additional education freedom options.

MSPC researchers were also invited to testify on other policies. Along with the above-mentioned bills, we provided analysis to lawmakers on:

Broadband enhancements – HB 180.

Child care licensing reform – HB 243.

Student-centered funding – S1096.

Public access to records – HB 253.

We appreciate the work of all legislators, who take time away from family and community to serve the people’s interests.

After working hard to secure important savings for taxpayers and increasing education options for students, it is time for lawmakers to enjoy getting back to their day jobs and getting some much-needed rest.

Chris Cargill is the president of Mountain States Policy Center, an independent free market think tank based in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Eastern Washington. Online at mountainstatespolicy.org.