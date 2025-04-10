Hall of Fame slugger Ken Griffey Jr. is working as a photographer at The Masters

By Amos Morale III The Athletic

Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is on the course at Augusta National Golf Club this week. The 13-time All-Star isn’t in this week’s Masters Tournament field but is shooting alongside them, working as a photographer for Masters.com.

Griffey has been taking photos since his days in the major leagues. He told Mornings @ the Masters that he initially started taking photos as a way to see his kids more often.

Behind the lens 📸@MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is working as a credentialed photographer for the first time @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/NjQqBDSCJF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 10, 2025

“I was still playing – and I understand what my dad felt like coming to watch me play – but now with social media it was a little different everybody is like, ‘Oh, Ken’s here,’ ” he said. “My daughter literally stopped dribbling a basketball and just looked at me, when she was 5, and I was like, ‘OK I’ve got to pay more attention to what’s going on.’ And I figured nobody’s messing with the photographer, well let me pick it up.”

Griffey , an avid golfer, said he has played at Masters events before and was excited to shoot this year’s tournament.

The Mariners legend played 22 seasons in the big leagues, mostly with Seattle and the Cincinnati Reds. His home run total of 630 ranks seventh all time, and he also drove in 1,836 runs, which ranks 17th.